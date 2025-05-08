Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

All American Week Set to Celebrate 82nd Airborne May 18-22

Fort Bragg will host All American Week May 18-22, celebrating the 82nd Airborne Division. Troops will take part in runs, boxing matches, and target practice. They’ll also honor past members in a…

Rebecca Allen
Fort Bragg Fort Liberty All American Week Division Review 2023
U.S. Army photo by Spc. Vincent Levelev

Fort Bragg will host All American Week May 18-22, celebrating the 82nd Airborne Division. Troops will take part in runs, boxing matches, and target practice. They'll also honor past members in a special ceremony.

"When you look at the 82nd Airborne Division, these are the best-trained, best-equipped, and best-led paratroopers on the planet," said Major General James Patrick Work to ABC11.

As the main strike force of the 18th Airborne Corps, these troops stand ready to fly anywhere within 18 hours. The week starts with a division run that brings current soldiers together with those who served before.

Work spoke about the value of this special time. "It gives us an opportunity to connect with our veterans and gold star families," he said. 

"We're All American and proud to be" stands as the motto for 2025's events. This phrase shows why they're called America's Guard of Honor.

Work discussed balancing serious duties with celebration time. "We work really hard. When we're not at war, we prepare for war. So, it's important as we prepare for war, we have some fun every once in a while when we're able as well," he said.

The week ends by welcoming outstanding soldiers into the division's hall of fame, keeping alive a proud tradition of service.

fort bragg
Rebecca AllenWriter
Related Stories
Beautiful butterflies and blossoming tulips outdoors on sunny spring day
Local NewsLibrary Card Holders Get Free Admission to the Botanical Garden, Children’s MuseumDon Chase
FIBA European Basketball Championship
Local NewsSandhills Community College Prepares For Inaugural Public Basketball TournamentKC Atkins
Best City to Find a Tech Job in North Carolina
Local NewsBest City to Find a Tech Job in North CarolinaAnne Erickson
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect