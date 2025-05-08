All American Week Set to Celebrate 82nd Airborne May 18-22

Fort Bragg will host All American Week May 18-22, celebrating the 82nd Airborne Division. Troops will take part in runs, boxing matches, and target practice. They'll also honor past members in a special ceremony.

"When you look at the 82nd Airborne Division, these are the best-trained, best-equipped, and best-led paratroopers on the planet," said Major General James Patrick Work to ABC11.

As the main strike force of the 18th Airborne Corps, these troops stand ready to fly anywhere within 18 hours. The week starts with a division run that brings current soldiers together with those who served before.

Work spoke about the value of this special time. "It gives us an opportunity to connect with our veterans and gold star families," he said.

"We're All American and proud to be" stands as the motto for 2025's events. This phrase shows why they're called America's Guard of Honor.

Work discussed balancing serious duties with celebration time. "We work really hard. When we're not at war, we prepare for war. So, it's important as we prepare for war, we have some fun every once in a while when we're able as well," he said.