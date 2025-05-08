Kelsea Ballerini Speaks Up for Inclusivity in Country Music as New Artists Join Genre

Kelsea Ballerini released her fifth studio album, Patterns, on October 25 of last year. Patterns debuted at No. 4 and No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and Billboard Top Country Albums, respectively, and this is Ballerini's first No. 1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart. The deluxe edition, which includes five added tracks, was released on March 7.

Embarking on her first headlining arena tour in 2025, Ballerini has been performing across the U.S., delivering emotionally resonant shows that reflect her personal journey. She stated in a recent interview with ELLE that her shows are an "emotional roller coaster," and she wants to connect with her fans on a deeper level.

On top of the nonstop touring, Ballerini began her coach role on NBC's The Voice for Season 27, next to coaches John Legend, Michael Bublé, and Adam Levine. She was excited to be coaching and said it helped her focus her skills as an artist.

Ballerini has also openly embraced her professional success and encouraged people to do same. Reflecting on advice from her manager, she recalled asking, "What's my blind spot? Where can I be better?" and being told, "You need to stop acting like you're new here." She emphasized the importance of standing in one's success, especially for women, saying, "I think that's a lesson for all women — to be really proud about our wins."

Ballerini advocates for inclusivity in country music and supports artists like Beyoncé, Post Malone, and Lana Del Rey as they explore the genre. She stated, "If we, as country artists, feel like we can have a collab on top 40 or have a collab with an R&B artist, why wouldn't we give a welcome to someone else?" She added, "I think that's where people who are pushing back really need to check themselves, because music is for everybody. And specifically country music, the marquee of it is it's the people's story."