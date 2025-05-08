Library Card Holders Get Free Admission to the Botanical Garden, Children’s Museum

Here's great news if you have a Cumberland County Public Library card, you get free admission to the Cape Fear Botanical Garden and the Fascinate-U Children's Museum.

If you need more information, click here.

Each free Experience Pass will give you free admission to both attractions for seven days.

You may visit any Cumberland County Public Library to pick up your free pass.

Here's the locations, addresses, telephone numbers, and hours of operation for each library:

Cumberland County Headquarters Public Library, 300 Maiden Lane, Fayetteville, NC 28301 - Phone: (910) 483-7727

Hope Mills Public Library, 3411 Golfview Road, Hope Mills, NC 28348 - Phone: (910) 425-8455

North Regional Public Library, 855 McArthur Road, Fayetteville, NC 28311 - Phone: (910) 822-1998

Cliffdale Regional Branch Library, 6882 Cliffdale Road, Fayetteville, NC 28314 - Phone: (910) 864-3800

All Cumberland County Public Libraries are open Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 9:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m., on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. and on Sunday from 2:00 until 6:00 p.m.

Also, if you have an interest in becoming a member of the group Friends of the Cumberland County Public Library, click here.