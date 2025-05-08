Library Card Holders Get Free Admission to the Botanical Garden, Children’s Museum
Here's great news if you have a Cumberland County Public Library card, you get free admission to the Cape Fear Botanical Garden and the Fascinate-U Children's Museum.
Each free Experience Pass will give you free admission to both attractions for seven days.
You may visit any Cumberland County Public Library to pick up your free pass.
Here's the locations, addresses, telephone numbers, and hours of operation for each library:
- Cumberland County Headquarters Public Library, 300 Maiden Lane, Fayetteville, NC 28301 - Phone: (910) 483-7727
- Hope Mills Public Library, 3411 Golfview Road, Hope Mills, NC 28348 - Phone: (910) 425-8455
- North Regional Public Library, 855 McArthur Road, Fayetteville, NC 28311 - Phone: (910) 822-1998
- Cliffdale Regional Branch Library, 6882 Cliffdale Road, Fayetteville, NC 28314 - Phone: (910) 864-3800
All Cumberland County Public Libraries are open Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 9:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m., on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. and on Sunday from 2:00 until 6:00 p.m.
Also, if you have an interest in becoming a member of the group Friends of the Cumberland County Public Library, click here.
In a press release Amanda Dekker, the Headquarters Library Branch Manager said “We are excited about this fantastic opportunity for our residents to experience the wonders of our community's top attractions without worrying about the cost. “Whether you're strolling through the gardens or engaging with interactive exhibits, the Experience Pass allows for multiple visits, maximizing the fun and learning.”