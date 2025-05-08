Sandhills Community College Prepares For Inaugural Public Basketball Tournament
Lace up your sneakers and get ready to shoot some hoops! Sandhills Community College is set to host its first ever basketball tournament for young athletes of the community. This…
Lace up your sneakers and get ready to shoot some hoops! Sandhills Community College is set to host its first ever basketball tournament for young athletes of the community.
This county-wide tournament takes place Saturday, May 31 at the Sandhills Community College Hoke Center (1110 Central Avenue in Raeford). In addition to exciting basketball action, the tournament will also feature various food trucks and refreshments for attendees and players alike.
Registration is free and open to anyone of at least 14 years of age. Players can register in one of two categories: Boys and Girls 14-17, or Men and Women 18+. SCC is asking anyone wishing to participate in the tournament to register by May 24. Pre-registered participants will also receive exclusive SCC merch.
Click here to visit the official event page on Facebook. Come be a part of all the fun!