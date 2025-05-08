The Best Country Songs for Heartbreak, According to Your Zodiac Sign

Heartbreak and country music go together like whiskey and regret - one helps you forget the other (at least for a little while). But not all broken hearts are created equal, and neither are the ways the zodiac signs handle a breakup. Whether you’re rage-cleaning your ex’s stuff out of the house or quietly sobbing into a pint of ice cream, there’s a country song to match your cosmic coping style.

So next time heartbreak strikes, let the stars (and a good country playlist) guide you through the tears, the rage, and the healing. Remember: the right song can’t mend your heart, but it sure can make the journey a little more tuneful.

Aries (March 21 – April 19): “Before He Cheats” by Carrie Underwood

Aries is fiery, impulsive, and not about to sit around feeling sorry for themselves. They want action, revenge, and maybe a little property damage (metaphorically, of course). “Before He Cheats” is the perfect anthem for Aries to belt out while plotting their next bold move. Bonus points if they sing it while swinging a baseball bat (at the air, not at cars).

Taurus (April 20 – May 20): “Whiskey Glasses” by Morgan Wallen

Taurus craves comfort and stability, and when heartbreak hits, they reach for something soothing-like a glass (or three) of whiskey and a song that lets them wallow in their feels. “Whiskey Glasses” is slow, melodic, and perfect for a Taurus to listen to while wrapped in a blanket, surrounded by snacks, and refusing to leave the couch until further notice.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20): “Picture” by Sheryl Crow and Kid Rock

Geminis process heartbreak by talking, texting, and overanalyzing every detail with anyone who will listen. “Picture” is a duet that lets them play both sides of the breakup story-because why choose just one perspective when you can have them all? It’s the ultimate song for a sign that can’t stop thinking (and talking) about what went wrong.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22): “Die From a Broken Heart” by Maddie & Tae

Cancers are the zodiac’s emotional sponges, soaking up every tear and memory. They need a song that’s as tender and heart-wrenching as their own breakup experience. “Die From a Broken Heart” is tailor-made for Cancers to cry to, ideally while calling their mom or best friend for comfort (and maybe a casserole).

Leo (July 23 – August 22): “You’ll Think of Me” by Keith Urban

Leos want to be missed, admired, and remembered as the best thing that ever happened to their ex. “You’ll Think of Me” is the perfect blend of dignity and drama, letting Leo imagine their ex pining for them forever while they move on to greener-and more glamorous-pastures.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22): “Tin Man” by Miranda Lambert

Virgos cope by analyzing everything and quietly fixing their own broken heart. “Tin Man” is a stripped-down, thoughtful song about vulnerability and healing. It’s perfect for Virgos to listen to while journaling, making lists, or alphabetizing their feelings.

Libra (September 23 – October 22): “What Might Have Been” by Little Texas

Libras are romantics who hate conflict and always wonder “what if?” “What Might Have Been” is a bittersweet ballad that lets Libra mourn the lost potential of love, all while harmonizing beautifully with their own indecision.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21): “Drowns the Whiskey” by Jason Aldean

Scorpios feel heartbreak intensely and aren’t afraid to dive deep into the pain (and maybe a little whiskey). “Drowns the Whiskey” is moody, soulful, and just a little bit dark-just like Scorpio’s post-breakup playlist.

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21): “Burn It Down” by Parker McCollum

Sagittarius isn’t about to sit around moping-they’re ready for adventure, freedom, and maybe a dramatic bonfire of old memories. “Burn It Down” is the perfect song for Sag to play while planning their next road trip or updating their dating profile.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19): “Give It Away” by George Strait

Capricorns are practical, stoic, and know when it’s time to cut their losses. “Give It Away” is a tongue-in-cheek ode to letting go of the past and moving on with dignity (and maybe a little sarcasm). It’s the perfect soundtrack for a Capricorn who’s already got their next five-year plan mapped out.

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18): “Space Cowboy” by Kacey Musgraves

Aquarius needs space-literally and emotionally-when dealing with heartbreak. “Space Cowboy” is a dreamy, detached song about letting someone go and wishing them well from a safe distance. Perfect for Aquarius to listen to while contemplating the mysteries of love and the universe.

Pisces (February 19 – March 20): “Hurt” by Johnny Cash