Whiteville Man Takes Home $1M on Max-A-Million Scratch-Off

A lucky scratch-off ticket turned into a million-dollar payday for Kenneth Formyduval. The Whiteville resident struck gold at Minuteman Food Mart on South Madison Street, where a $30 Max-A-Million ticket changed his life on May 2, 2025.

"I just got a wild hair and decided to buy one," said Formyduval to the NC Education Lottery. "Something just told me to get that ticket."

Three days later, at the state lottery headquarters, Formyduval picked the quick cash option. Instead of yearly $50,000 payments over 20 years, he took home $600,000 upfront. After taxes, he was left with $430,508.

The Max-A-Million launched this March. Players still have shots at 21 million-dollar prizes. No one has claimed any of the 10 $100,000 prizes yet.

His coworker, another lottery player, couldn't hide his excitement. "He gave me a fist bump," Formyduval said.