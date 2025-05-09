This Day in Country History: May 9

May 9 was a big day in country music history. The Academy of Country Music Awards took center stage, and there were also several new releases and significant performances and recordings.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

From Little Big Town to Luke Combs, these are the breakthrough hits and milestones that happened on May 9:

2015: Little Big Town's smash hit "Girl Crush" began a 13-week run on the Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart. This four-member country music group started their successful career by appearing at the Grand Ole Opry in 1999, and since then have become members of the prestigious venue and organization.

Cultural Milestones

Country stars made these cultural contributions on May 9:

2018: One of the most anticipated country music festivals, The Key West Songwriters Festival, began in Key West, Florida. Artists that performed on day one of this three-day benefit festival for hurricane relief included Florida Georgia Line, Morgan Wallen, and RaeLynn.

Notable Recordings and Performances

The Academy of Country Music Awards were held on May 9, with significant winners, including:

1983: Willie Nelson won Album of the Year for Always on My Mind, the group Desperados won Non-Touring Band of the Year, and the Ricky Scaggs Band won Touring Band of the Year.

Industry Changes and Challenges

May 9 saw this industry change and challenge:

2005: Country superstar Kenny Chesney married actress Renee Zellweger on St. John's island. The couple met at a fundraiser and had a whirlwind romance. However, they had an annulment after only four months of marriage.