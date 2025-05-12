Backstage Country
Country Star Gabby Barrett Announces 30-Date U.S. Tour for 2025

Gabby Barrett is ready to make her mark in 2025 with a major headlining tour and her first film role. She has officially announced The Life I’m Living Tour 2025, kicking…

Jennifer Eggleston
Gabby Barrett performs at the Warner Music Nashville Lunch at CRS 2023 at Omni Nashville Hotel on March 13, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Catherine Powell via Getty Images

Gabby Barrett is ready to make her mark in 2025 with a major headlining tour and her first film role. She has officially announced The Life I'm Living Tour 2025, kicking off June 5 at CMA Fest in Nashville. The 30-date U.S. tour will spotlight her evolution as an artist and include stops in major markets such as California, Ohio, and Texas. "I'm pumped to hit the road this year!" Barrett shared on Instagram. "The Life I'm Living Tour 2025 is going to be about the journey of my music career thus far, and turning the page to the next chapter with new music that is coming shortly!"

Barrett, known for her powerhouse vocals and relatable storytelling, will perform songs from her 2024 sophomore album Chapter & Verse alongside fan favorites like her eight-times platinum hit "I Hope" and the quadruple-platinum "The Good Ones." Chapter & Verse features Barrett co-writing nine of its 14 tracks and marks her debut as a co-producer, working alongside Ross Copperman. The tour promises an energetic blend of chart-topping hits and new material she's been teasing on social media, including a highly anticipated delayed collaboration single.

Adding to her high-profile year, Barrett served as a presenter at the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards, which streamed live on May 8 and was hosted by Reba McEntire. That represented a big moment for the artist who had co-hosted the ACM Awards and shared the stage on tour with Jason Aldean and Kane Brown.

As momentum for the tour continues to build, Barrett will also enter a new space as an actress, as reported by Entertainment Now, in the upcoming film Hurry Up Tomorrow alongside Barry Keoghan, Jenna Ortega, and The Weeknd. 

Barrett's Life I'm Living Tour 2025 will be a pivotal moment in time, with Barrett being a global streaming powerhouse with over 3.7 billion views and accolades continuing to stack. 

For a complete list of tour dates and ticket information, visit GabbyBarrett.com.

Jennifer EgglestonWriter
