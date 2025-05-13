Chris Stapleton’s Hidden Gems: Songs He Wrote for George Strait

George Strait is country music royalty with a straightforward and traditional style. Chris Stapleton represents a new breed of country artists and is known for blending traditional country music with dynamic blues and rock. They may not seem like natural bedfellows, but their formidable songwriting partnership has taken the country music world by storm.

The music they share bridges the gap between traditional and contemporary country styles and delivers something refreshing for fans of all ages to enjoy. We'll dive into their collaboration story and how this unlikely songwriting partnership became what it is today.

A Songwriting Powerhouse: Chris Stapleton's Early Career

Most of the world met Chris Stapleton when he released his breakthrough cover of “Tennessee Whiskey” in 2015, but for years before that, he was already known as one of the best songwriters in Nashville. He has written hits for country artists such as Thomas Rhett, Kenny Chesney, Darius Rucker, and Luke Bryan, and for some of the biggest performers on the mainstream charts, including Adele, Sheryl Crow, Joss Stone, and Justin Timberlake.

While songwriting was Chris's bread and butter for some time, the depth of his natural talent and passion for music naturally led him to perform. Before becoming a solo artist, he earned recognition fronting the bluegrass group the SteelDrivers, recording two albums with the band before spreading his wings with southern rock act the Jompson Brothers. His willingness to explore different country sounds helped him transition from an in-demand songwriter working behind the scenes to one of the hottest country acts on the planet.

The King of Country: George Strait's Enduring Legacy

While Chris Stapleton is a relatively fresh face on the country music scene, George Strait is an elder of the genre. He's had 60 No. 1 hits on the Hot Country Songs Billboard chart, more than any other artist, and he's sold over 105 million albums and counting.

He also continues evolving and appealing to new audiences, as the only artist to have a top 10 hit every year for over three decades. With his dedication to his craft and commitment to remaining relevant, it's no great surprise that George found a kindred spirit in Chris Stapleton.

“Love's Gonna Make It Alright”: A George Strait-Chris Stapleton Collaboration

Chris Stapleton and George Strait first joined forces on the song “Love's Gonna Make It Alright,” a mid-tempo love song that Chris cowrote with Al Anderson for George's 2011 album Here for a Good Time. Its relatable lyrics celebrate a relationship that stays steadfast, even through hard times. It has a classic country feel, but its signature Stapleton twist helps it appeal to modern music fans.

In March 2012, the song reached No. 61 on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100 chart. It also made it to No. 3 on the Hot Country Songs and Country Airplay charts.

George praised all the songwriters who worked on his Here for a Good Time album, noting, “I've always thought that whether I'm writing or not, I've gotta pick the best songs, whether or not they're mine. I'm not gonna sing 'em just because I wrote 'em. I've gotta find the best songs to make the best record I can. I think all of these songs deserve to be on the record.”

“Honky Tonk Hall of Fame”: Stapleton and Strait Continue to Impress

Having toured together in 2023 with great success, it seemed inevitable that there would be another collaboration between the two artists, and fans' patience was rewarded in 2024, when they released “Honky Tonk Hall of Fame.”

The duo shared vocal duties on the song, which Chris penned with Jameson Clark and Timothy James. It's a classic tale of heartbroken barroom drinking with a retro honky-tonk feel and playful tongue-in-cheek lyrics. The country icons trade verses, seemingly commiserating with each other's misery as they knock back liquor.

Fans in Indianapolis got the first listen of “Honky Tonk Hall of Fame” when Chris and George debuted it at their Lucas Oil Stadium show on May 4, 2024. The song was officially released on George's 59th album, Cowboys and Dreamers, in September 2024, helping the album reach No. 6 on the Top Country Albums chart and No. 3 on the Top Album Sales chart.

The George Strait and Chris Stapleton Collaboration: How They Work Together

Chris and George have a natural rapport and respect for one another that translates to musical gold. Chris's deep admiration for classic country music allows him to create songs that perfectly suit George's unmistakable country voice. While their shared songs typically have that traditional feel, Chris's modern voice gives their collaborations a fresh vibe.

They toured extensively through 2023 and 2024 and will continue the momentum with five more joint stadium shows between May and July of 2025. While the entertainers play long solo sets showcasing their own hits, they come together for “Honky Tonk Hall of Fame” and covers of Townes Van Zandt's “Pancho and Lefty,” famously performed by Merle Haggard and Willie Nelson, and George's own “You Don't Know What You're Missing.”

The Impact of Their Collaborations on Country Music

The ongoing partnership of Chris Stapleton and George Strait has already had a substantial impact on the industry. Together they bridge generations of country music, showing that you're never too old to be open to new ideas, and you're never too young to appreciate the classic country sounds. They set an example as artists who respect the traditions of country music while pushing the genre's boundaries.

And fans can't get enough. Several shows on their 2024 tour were total sellouts, and their 2025 shows are looking to go the same way. And it's not just country music fans — Chris and George's collaborative music has established itself on the mainstream charts as well.

The Legacy of Stapleton and Strait's Musical Partnership