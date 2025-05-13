The Robert Parker Memorial Event

Come on out and join Deep Creek ATV and Southern Bounty Series for the first annual Robert Parker Memorial Event! Robert was a very respected man in the sport and an all-around amazing husband, father, and mentor. It is their privilege to host this event at their park! Gates open at 8 am on Thursday, May 22nd, with lots of fun in store, so pack in! Friday starts the fun with a night ride with the one who makes this all possible, the one and only Brian Fulcher! Line-up time to be announced for the night ride. Mud Mom will also be having her famous Golden Croc Hunt, so be sure to check out her socials for more information.