The Robert Parker Memorial Event
Come on out and join Deep Creek ATV and Southern Bounty Series for the first annual Robert Parker Memorial Event! Robert was a very respected man in the sport and an all-around amazing husband, father, and mentor. It is their privilege to host this event at their park! Gates open at 8 am on Thursday, May 22nd, with lots of fun in store, so pack in! Friday starts the fun with a night ride with the one who makes this all possible, the one and only Brian Fulcher! Line-up time to be announced for the night ride. Mud Mom will also be having her famous Golden Croc Hunt, so be sure to check out her socials for more information.
Saturday, be ready for the first round of bounty racing hosted by the Southern Bounty Series! Sign up for a chance to win the $50,000 total payout for the weekend! The sign-up and schedule will be announced prior to the race. Saturday night, they will start the night off with Kaio Kane bringing the heat! Next up, Demun Jones storms the stage! Then Lil Boosie will send y'all into the night!
Sunday will be the next round of bounty racing, so be ready and together! Tickets are rain or shine and non-refundable. They want to thank everyone for attending and hope you have a wonderful time visiting their park! Click here for tickets and more information.