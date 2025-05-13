Morgan Wallen Opens Up About Leaving SNL Early: ‘Ready to Go Home’

Morgan Wallen has broken his silence regarding his abrupt exit from Saturday Night Live in March, which stirred widespread speculation and debate among fans and viewers. Appearing on Caleb Pressley's Sundae Conversation series on May 11, Wallen addressed the moment that broke from SNL tradition — leaving the stage before the cast and guests gathered for the customary end-of-show sendoff.

"No, I was just ready to go home. I'd been there all week," Wallen said, downplaying the controversy and denying any underlying conflict. He left the afterparty early, which sparked internet speculation about friction behind the scenes, especially after he allegedly turned down appearing in a sketch that forced SNL to bring in Joe Jonas as a last-minute replacement.

Staff members backed up Wallen's explanation, telling TMZ that his actions during the live broadcast mirrored his behavior all week. "He went the same way during practice runs and filming prep, so he just did what felt normal when he thought the show was done," a crew member explained.

During his second appearance on SNL, Wallen performed two songs from his latest album, I'm the Problem. The performance itself wasn't without hiccups, and Wallen jokingly remarked during the interview that he "could change a TV" on the show, referencing minor technical difficulties.

Wallen's departure also raised speculation, after he later posted an Instagram story that read "Get me to God's country" and was also seen as a way of showing frustration or exhaustion. Further speculation arose because Wallen had also been disinvited by SNL in 2020 because of COVID-19 restrictions. Despite the renewed attention, sources close to Wallen and SNL insist there's no bad blood between the artist and the show. A representative noted that his exit was not meant to be disrespectful and was consistent with how he left during rehearsals.