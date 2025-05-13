Everything We Know About ‘The Office’ Spinoff ‘The Paper’

The beloved mockumentary, The Office, which introduced us to the love story between Jim and Pam, Michael’s unique leadership style, and Dwight’s stress level from pranks, is expanding with an aptly titled spinoff: The Paper. The new series brings back the signature documentary-style humor while introducing a new ensemble cast.

What The Office Spinoff The Paper is About

NBC aired the hit sitcom The Office from 2005 to 2013. It follows the story of the Dunder Mifflin paper company employees in Scranton. It starred Steve Carell (Michael Scott), John Krasinski (Jim Halpert), Jenna Fischer (Pam Beesly), Rainn Wilson (Dwight Schrute), Angela Kinsey (Angela Martin), B.J. Novak (Ryan Howard), Melora Hardin (Jan Levinson), Brian Baumgartner (Kevin Malone), Mindy Kaling (Kelly Kapoor), and other familiar actors.

Since the show ended, creator Greg Daniels tried to expand the franchise. Now, Peacock is set to air a spinoff in the same universe. Daniel told TheWrap in an interview in 2023 (via US Weekly), “The notion of maybe something like the way The Mandalorian is a new show in the Star Wars universe, you know what I mean? Something like the notion of this documentary crew doing a documentary about a different subject.”

He added, “That, I think, could be intriguing and creative. But I don’t even know what you would call that. I don’t know if that’s like a sister show or something. I don’t know what the term is. But it doesn’t feel like ‘reboot’ would be the appropriate term for that.”

The Paper is set in the same universe as The Office. However, the story shifts from a paper company to a struggling Midwestern newspaper fighting to stay afloat. In a bid to bring it back to life, a group of volunteers takes on the challenge. A familiar documentary crew captures every moment.

Who Is Set to Star in the New Show?

Domhnall Gleeson, best known for his role in the Harry Potter series and Star Wars sequel trilogy, and The White Lotus’ Sabrina Impacciatore were the first cast. Melvin Gregg (American Vandal), Chelsea Frei (The Moodys), Ramona Young (Legends of Tomorrow), Gbemisola Ikumelo (A League of Their Own), Alex Edelman (Millennial), Tim Key (Gap Year), and Eric Rahill (Rap World) also joined the cast.

As of now, Oscar Nuñez is the only original Office cast member returning to reprise his role.