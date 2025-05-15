Audrey McGraw Drops First Single with Cover of Neil Diamond Classic

Tim McGraw is proudly cheering on his youngest daughter, Audrey McGraw, as she steps into the spotlight with the release of her debut single — a cover of Neil Diamond's 1971 hit "I Am… I Said." The track is set to drop today and marks a pivotal moment for the youngest of Tim and Faith Hill's three daughters.

Audrey took to Instagram to reflect on the emotional connection she felt to the song, writing, "The first time I heard this song, I felt something deep in my soul. One late night, sitting at the piano, I made it a part of me. In the studio, we brought it to life." She also thanked collaborators Jeff Hill and Kyle Emerson, whom she previously tagged in a January studio update teasing her upcoming musical debut.

The response from fans and her family has been resoundingly supportive. Her sister Gracie McGraw shared the announcement on social media, praising Audrey's talent and adding to the excitement surrounding the release.

Tim, a longtime supporter of his daughters' creative pursuits, recently reiterated his admiration for their musical gifts. "I don't know if they want to sing with Dad," he joked. "I'm the worst singer in the family. All of my girls can sing, and of course, Faith is one of the greatest singers in the world."

Audrey previously turned heads with a soulful rendition of Tammy Wynette's "Stand By Your Man" and also made an appearance in Tim's 2021 music video for "7500 OBO." Now, she is ready to make her own way. Fans are already buzzing about possible original music, and many are praising the feel, emotional tone, and vocal range seen in early previews.