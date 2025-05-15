FTCC Grads Get Guaranteed Spot at ECU for Industrial Technology Bachelor’s Program
A new deal between Fayetteville Technical Community College and East Carolina University opens direct entry for FTCC graduates into ECU's Bachelor of Science in Industrial Technology program.
The April agreement lets students smoothly switch from FTCC to ECU. After finishing their two-year degree, they can immediately begin working toward a bachelor's. This builds on what the schools already offer through their Pirate Promise plan.
"A student in Fayetteville coming out of high school could in principle get a job, go to Fayetteville Tech and get an Associate in Applied Science (AAS) degree, be admitted to Pirate Promise and then pursue a four-year STEM degree in industrial technology at ECU without leaving their job, without leaving Fayetteville and without leaving their family," said Harry Ploehn, dean of ECU's College of Engineering and Technology.
Students pick their path from seven options in the bachelor's program: architecture design technology, bioprocess manufacturing, distribution and logistics, industrial management, industrial engineering technology, information and cybersecurity technology, and mechanical design technology.
Five of the options are available online, allowing students to continue working while pushing forward with their studies.
Students can join campus activities, get guidance on classes, and tap into university resources before transferring.