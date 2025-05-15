FTCC Grads Get Guaranteed Spot at ECU for Industrial Technology Bachelor’s Program

From left, Dwayne Campbell, dean of computer information technology at Fayetteville Technical Community College; Dr. Mark Sorrells, president of Fayetteville Technology Community College; Allen Guidry, associate provost for learner operations at East Carolina University; Dr. Harry Ploehn, dean of the College of Engineering and Technology at ECU; and Dr. Tijjani (TJ) Mohammed, chair of the ECU Department of Technology Systems, sign a bilateral agreement that provides guaranteed admission to ECU for FTCC graduates who have Associate in Applied Science degrees in technical fields. The signing was held Monday, April 28, 2025, in the High Bay Lab of the Science and Technology Building at ECU.

A new deal between Fayetteville Technical Community College and East Carolina University opens direct entry for FTCC graduates into ECU's Bachelor of Science in Industrial Technology program.

The April agreement lets students smoothly switch from FTCC to ECU. After finishing their two-year degree, they can immediately begin working toward a bachelor's. This builds on what the schools already offer through their Pirate Promise plan.

"A student in Fayetteville coming out of high school could in principle get a job, go to Fayetteville Tech and get an Associate in Applied Science (AAS) degree, be admitted to Pirate Promise and then pursue a four-year STEM degree in industrial technology at ECU without leaving their job, without leaving Fayetteville and without leaving their family," said Harry Ploehn, dean of ECU's College of Engineering and Technology.

Students pick their path from seven options in the bachelor's program: architecture design technology, bioprocess manufacturing, distribution and logistics, industrial management, industrial engineering technology, information and cybersecurity technology, and mechanical design technology.

Five of the options are available online, allowing students to continue working while pushing forward with their studies.