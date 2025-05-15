Methodist University Looks To Defend Title at 2025 NCAA DIII Golf Championship

Methodist University aims to defend its crown at the 2025 NCAA Division III Men's Golf Championship. The tournament runs May 20-23 at Midvale Country Club in Penfield, New York, where the team seeks its 15th national win.

The competition pits 43 teams against each other, plus 10 solo players battling through four grueling days. Thirty-four squads made it through automatic qualification, while nine got picked for their strong seasons.

Methodist University won last year with 1,131 strokes, edging past Carnegie Mellon by just one shot in Boulder City, Nevada. The win marked their second title in three years with Steve Conley at the helm.

After the first 36 holes, only 18 teams and six individuals make the cut. When scores tie, players duke it out in sudden-death showdowns.