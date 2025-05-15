Backstage Country
TikTok Star Keith Lee Visits North Carolina, Causes Stir at Food Truck

A small food truck in North Carolina turned into an overnight sensation. TikTok star Keith Lee, with his 17 million followers, stopped by Hibachi Papi in Clayton. Cars snake around…

A small food truck in North Carolina turned into an overnight sensation. TikTok star Keith Lee, with his 17 million followers, stopped by Hibachi Papi in Clayton.

Cars snake around the 76 gas station on Highway 70 where the truck sits. Hungry visitors stand in the sun for three hours, hoping to taste what Lee sampled.

"It's been a blessing," said Hibachi Papi Owner Donte Caviness to ABC11. "We just came to work every day, did our best, and just try to put the love in the food."

Since January 2025, the truck has served locals without much fuss. But after Lee's review went live, they started selling out within hours. Their Pork Chop Alfredo, which Lee praised as "creamy — a little spicy" and well-seasoned, vanished fastest.

George McClain waited three hours but missed the famous Alfredo. Not giving up, he came back the next morning. "I got to have this food," McClain said, standing first in line two hours before opening.

The small team grew quickly to handle the rush. They now start cooking before sunrise, prepping mountains of food for the crowds who watched Lee's video.

