UNC Pembroke Alumni Set Up $100,000 Scholarship Fund and Memorial Bench for Former Teachers

Two UNCP graduates made a lasting mark with a $100,000 gift and a memorial bench. Ron and Tina Oxendine wanted to honor their parents, who spent their lives teaching others. Their donation starts a fresh chapter in student aid at the North Carolina institution.

"This bench symbolizes their love for education and the university that shaped their lives and ours," said Ron Oxendine to The Robesonian.

The bench is next to the Thomas College of Business and Economics. It stands in tribute to two remarkable people: Conrad Oxendine, who taught math after serving in World War II, and Emma Lee Locklear, whose work sparked the Class of 1962 Endowed Scholarship.

In 1940, Conrad made history as part of UNCP's first four-year class. He went on to spend four decades shaping young minds at Prospect High. Emma Lee, class of 1962, mixed her work as a counselor with keeping local customs strong.

"My mother taught far beyond the classroom," Tina shared. "She mentored, quilted, counseled, and gave selflessly. This bench will bear her name, but in my mind's eye, I see her sitting here — encouraging others to learn, to lead, and to care."

At the dedication, Chancellor Robin Gary Cummings praised the Oxendine's contributions. "These are not just acts of remembrance. These are legacy acts — investments in students you may never meet. What a blessing to plant a tree whose shade you will never sit under."

The idea for a bench started 15 years ago in Ron's mind. When plans hit snags, he and Tina chose to think bigger.