A Saturday at KML With Sarah and Her 2025 Honda Odyssey
Nobody beats a Bryan Honda deal, and Sarah got a chance to check out the 2025 Honda Odyssey recently. Spend a Saturday with Sarah
In partnership with
Bryan Honda
Beasley Media
Nobody beats a Bryan Honda deal, and Sarah got a chance to check out the 2025 Honda Odyssey recently. Spend a Saturday with Sarah as she brings listeners the latest country music, and then... disappears.
PRESS PLAY BELOW TO JOIN HER JOURNEY!
Unsupported embed URL:
Sarah is the trivia master, holding down The Big Wake-Up with Don Chase & Sarah weekday mornings on KML, and serving as the station’s Programming Director. She keeps it real, honest, and open often explaining the ups and downs of life. Outdoorsy and nature-driven, Sarah enjoys hiking with her German Shepherd, Mila, going for long scenic drives, and catching a concert or local sporting event. Sarah also enjoys and writing about cooking healthy meals, wine, exercising, Harry Potter movie marathons, singing loudly in her car, and eating way too much pizza.