ESPN’s Dick Vitale Gets Cancer-Free News After Four-Year Fight

After battling multiple cancers since 2021, ESPN's Dick Vitale received the news he'd been waiting for. His doctor confirmed he's now cancer-free.

"I am ecstatic. I am on cloud nine," said Vitale in a video. "He also said four words you love to hear. You're cancer-free, baby. I can't believe it."

Tests at Sarasota Memorial Hospital showed zero signs of disease in the 85-year-old broadcaster's scans and blood work. This marks his first clean bill of health since his medical battles started in 2021.

His fight started when doctors removed melanoma from above his nose in mid-2021. By fall, tests detected lymphoma. That same year brought more bad news - pre-cancerous cells in his vocal cords.

The challenges kept coming. His vocal cords showed cancer in 2023. Just last year, surgeons had to remove cancerous nodes from his neck.

"It brought me to tears when he delivered it because as cancer patients, you know that call is nerve-wracking," said Vitale in the video. "It's life changing."

For two long years, his voice went silent on air. Then came his big return in February 2025, calling a Duke-Clemson matchup at Littlejohn Coliseum. The crowd jumped to their feet, showing their support with thunderous applause.

"I want to say thanks to all the people," Vitale said on his first broadcast back. "The reception here has been really off the charts. I'm sorry for being so emotional. I can't tell you how excited I am to be here. This is like my Super Bowl."