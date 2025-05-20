Shooter Jennings Plans to Drop Newly Discovered Waylon Jennings Recordings

Shooter Jennings, son of country music legends Waylon Jennings and Jessi Colter, has announced the forthcoming release of previously unheard music recorded by his late father. The project stems from a remarkable discovery Shooter made as a child in his family's home. "When I was young, in the house that I grew up in, there was a room that was always locked. The 'storage room' is what my parents call it. I have vivid memories of dozens of grey boxes in cubby holes with notes jotted in marker on the outside. I knew what was in those boxes was my dad's work."

Waylon Jennings, who passed away in 2002 after his induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame, left behind a treasure trove of recordings from the 1970s and early 1980s. These tapes were first digitized in 2008 and upgraded again in 2014. Shooter officially confirmed in June 2024 that these tapes were complete multi-track recordings, not demos. "These are not demos. These are not unfinished, but they will take some time to explore, prepare, and mix," Shooter explained.

"What I found was massive historical documentation of a man and a band with an incredible friendship, work ethic, and deep passion for playing and recording music. What I found was way beyond my wildest fantasies," he added.

Shooter is preparing the material for a 2025 release, marking the first posthumous Waylon Jennings album since 2012. Fans have been following all updates posted across Waylon's official socials, where Shooter expressed gratitude to fans, while alluding to relaying more personal stories behind the music, just last May 17.