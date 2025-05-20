Walmart to Update Gillespie, Cliffdale Stores in Fayetteville As Part of National Makeover

Walmart plans to revamp dozens of its North Carolina stores next year. Two Fayetteville spots will get major changes as the retail chain pushes forward with its big makeover plans.

"Our stores often serve as the heartbeat of the communities we operate in, and these remodels are a testament to our dedication to enhancing that role," said Annie Walker, senior vice president for Walmart corporate's East Business Unit, to the Fayetteville Observer.

Since 2020, Walmart has spent $682 million fixing up its North Carolina shops. Next on the list: the big store at 2820 Gillespie Street and the smaller market at 8660 Cliffdale Road in Fayetteville. Workers will transform both spots from top to bottom.

Shoppers will find more space to move around. Fresh signs will point the way through wider aisles. The spots where people pick up their online orders will work better than before.

At the pharmacy, new private rooms will let people talk with their pharmacists without others hearing. The checkout area will give shoppers more privacy, too. These changes aim to make visits more comfortable for everyone.

Across North Carolina, Walmart runs 214 stores and keeps six big warehouses going strong. About 62,000 people work at these places, making Walmart one of the state's biggest employers.