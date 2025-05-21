Country Star Luke Combs Shows Off Golf Struggles Before New Mexico Festival

Luke Combs is trading guitars for golf clubs — at least for now. In a new comedic TikTok video, the chart-topping country star jokingly declared his intentions to pivot from music to golf content creation, telling fans, "It was nice knowing you country music, but I'm gonna have to chase my calling as a golf content creator."

The video, shared in advance of Combs' headlining set at the Boots in the Park Festival in Albuquerque, New Mexico, offers a playful take on his golfing experience. With club tosses, sarcastic self-commentary, and erratic swings, Combs accepts that he is clearly not an expert. "Let's go golfing! Breaking 200 is the first series that we're going to do here," he quips, referencing a potential new video series that humorously sets the bar far below traditional golf influencer content.

Despite no current tour or confirmed album release date, Combs' fans were treated to an entertaining glimpse of his time off the road. He capped off the video with a rare birdie putt, exclaiming, "We're looking at a good putt," and later added, "Damn, I used to not hit it far enough to get in fairway bunkers. Here we are, dude, here we are."

In a faux post-game interview filmed from his golf cart, Combs explained his strategy with characteristic humor: "I don't think it was intentional, but it felt good. A lot of times, it's kind of spray-and-pray methods that I utilise."