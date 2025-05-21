Backstage Country
Reba Tribute Show For Charity This Weekend in Chadbourn

The Carolina Foundation for the Arts is bringing an incredible country music experience to Chadbourn this Friday, as renowned tribute artist Robin Gallo presents “REBA! A Tribute Show.” Coming to…

Don Chase
reba tribute show

The Carolina Foundation for the Arts is bringing an incredible country music experience to Chadbourn this Friday, as renowned tribute artist Robin Gallo presents "REBA! A Tribute Show."

Coming to Brown Street Station in Chadbourn, tickets start at just $25 for the show on Friday, May 23.

"Taking the stage as Reba is the incredibly talented Robin Gallo, a performer hailed as the dead-on, spitting image of Reba—from her powerhouse vocals to her signature look and larger-than-life personality. Whether it’s “Fancy,” “Consider Me Gone,” or “Is There Life Out There,” Robin delivers a performance so authentic, you’ll swear you’re seeing the real thing.  She has performed all over the USA and has opened for Gretchen Wilson among many other country music artists."

The show helps raise money for The Carolina Foundation for The Arts, an organization striving to grow cultural opportunities in the area.

The show is open to all ages, and concessions will be available (sorry, no alcohol at this show though).

For tickets and more information, visit brownstreetstation.com or contact Greg at greg@brownstreetstation.com.

Reba
Don ChaseWriter
Don Chase is living out his dreams, anchoring The Big Wake-Up with Don Chase & Sarah weekday mornings on KML. With over 35 years with Beasley Media, Don believes that the best is yet to come. The unofficial Mayor of Fayetteville radio, Don Chase writes about Fayetteville and North Carolina news, as well as entertaining perspectives on music, culture and more.
