Bladen County Beekeepers Should Register Hives Before Mosquito Spraying Season

Bladen County beekeepers should add their hives to BeeCheck's map system as the mosquito control season starts, the Bladen County Extension said. This free tool helps shield bees from harmful sprays.

At www.beecheck.org, owners mark their hive spots and add contact details. Small backyard keepers and big honey producers both use this vital system.

Spray teams must alert bee owners about upcoming work. They give notice 48 hours to 10 days ahead. Rules say ground crews tell owners within a mile, while planes must warn those within two miles.

The map connects bee owners with spray staff in real time. BeeCheck is a voluntary communication tool that enables beekeepers and pesticide applicators to work together to protect apiaries through the use of the BeeCheck mapping program.

Teams check DriftWatch before they spray. These detailed maps show where bees live, letting workers plan safer routes. With this info, they adjust their methods to keep hives safe.

Setting up takes just minutes. Owners make an account, then drop pins where their hives sit. The system takes any number of hives, from one to thousands.

While the map adds safety, spray teams still follow strict rules about chemicals. This system works with (not instead of) state spray laws.