Celebrate July 4th with Free Symphony Concert and Fireworks at Festival Park in Fayetteville

Festival Park in Fayetteville will burst into life this Independence Day. The city and Fayetteville PWC have joined forces to bring a free concert and dazzling fireworks display on July 4. Music fills the air starting at 7:30 p.m.

Three acts will take the stage at 319 Ray Avenue. Visitors can catch the stirring sounds of the Fayetteville Symphony Orchestra, followed by the Symphonic Band's rousing performance. The Guy Unger Band rounds out the musical feast. Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

Hungry guests won't go without. Local food trucks will line the grounds, serving up tasty bites throughout the celebration. As the final notes fade away, the sky will light up with fireworks.

The park has set simple ground rules. Bring your items in clear bags, skip the personal tents, and remember - only service animals can join the fun.

This free event springs from a partnership between local officials and the public works team, aiming to bring the community together.

Each band brings its own flair to the stage. Classical melodies flow from the symphony, while the Symphonic Band strikes up beloved American tunes. The Guy Unger Band caps off the live performances with their signature style.

When darkness falls and the music stops, brilliant fireworks will paint the night sky. The spectacular display marks the grand finale of this patriotic celebration.