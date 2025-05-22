Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Celebrate July 4th with Free Symphony Concert and Fireworks at Festival Park in Fayetteville

Festival Park in Fayetteville will burst into life this Independence Day. The city and Fayetteville PWC have joined forces to bring a free concert and dazzling fireworks display on July 4. Music…

kelly shearing
Photo by Frank B. Maness

Festival Park in Fayetteville will burst into life this Independence Day. The city and Fayetteville PWC have joined forces to bring a free concert and dazzling fireworks display on July 4. Music fills the air starting at 7:30 p.m.

Three acts will take the stage at 319 Ray Avenue. Visitors can catch the stirring sounds of the Fayetteville Symphony Orchestra, followed by the Symphonic Band's rousing performance. The Guy Unger Band rounds out the musical feast. Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

Hungry guests won't go without. Local food trucks will line the grounds, serving up tasty bites throughout the celebration. As the final notes fade away, the sky will light up with fireworks.

The park has set simple ground rules. Bring your items in clear bags, skip the personal tents, and remember - only service animals can join the fun.

This free event springs from a partnership between local officials and the public works team, aiming to bring the community together.

Each band brings its own flair to the stage. Classical melodies flow from the symphony, while the Symphonic Band strikes up beloved American tunes. The Guy Unger Band caps off the live performances with their signature style.

When darkness falls and the music stops, brilliant fireworks will paint the night sky. The spectacular display marks the grand finale of this patriotic celebration.

Smart visitors will arrive with time to spare. Finding the perfect spot takes planning - the gates open 90 minutes before the first act hits the stage.

Fayetteville
kelly shearingWriter
Related Stories
Closeup woman nurse making a heart shape with her hands while smiling and standing in hospital. Take care of your heart and love your body. Health and safety in the field of medicine
Local NewsMethodist University Medical School Gets $250,000 Donation from Real Estate Groupkelly shearing
Stop Sigh On School Bus
Local NewsRobeson County Schools Announce New Principals for 2025-2026 School Yearkelly shearing
Beekeeper is examining his beehives in forest. Beekeeping professional occupation.
Local NewsBladen County Beekeepers Should Register Hives Before Mosquito Spraying Seasonkelly shearing
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect