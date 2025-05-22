Cumberland County Schools Leader Sees Retirement Day Draw Close

Dr. Marvin Connelly will step away from his role as Cumberland County Schools chief this July. His time leading the district brought major wins, including a record 85.2 percent graduation rate.

"I have finished my assignment," said Connelly to the Fayetteville Observer.

His work cut the number of struggling schools nearly in half, from 27 to 15. After hitting a low of 36.8 during COVID-19, test scores shot up to 50.9 last year, moving closer to pre-pandemic marks.

Through storms, sickness, and shutdowns, Connelly kept pushing forward. When doctors gave him two months to live after finding stage IV cancer, he stayed at work. He steered the district through Hurricane Florence's chaos and managed the swift switch to remote learning when COVID-19 struck.

Connelly said that he worries about dismantling public education, stating that if we aren't careful, we might see the resegregation of public schools. His words pointed to worries about private schools getting public funds without matching rules.

A fresh deal with Cumberland County Health brings 14 new nurses to schools. This fix tackles staff gaps spotted in recent meetings about finding the next leader.

New ways of handling student behavior cut down on suspensions. Forbes took notice, too, naming the district as a top workplace in North Carolina.

Officials want $14 million more from the county to boost pay. The money would lift wages for teachers, drivers, food staff, and others who keep schools running.