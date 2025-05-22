Methodist University Medical School Gets $250,000 Donation from Real Estate Group

A major gift of $250,000 went to the Methodist University Cape Fear Valley Health School of Medicine from the Longleaf Pine REALTORS® Association. This marks the biggest gift the group has given in its time serving Fayetteville, North Carolina.

"We are incredibly grateful to The Longleaf Pine REALTORS® Association, this is a remarkably generous gift, and I know it's the largest gift made in their history," said Methodist University President Stanley T. Wearden.

Plans call for welcoming the first class in 2026, pending approval from the Liaison Commission on Medical Education. The institution will create 250 jobs while training over 100 future doctors each year at full capacity.

"It is with immense pride that we, the Longleaf Pine REALTORS®, present this donation to the Methodist University Cape Fear Valley School of Medicine," said David Zeitz, president of the association.

Cape Fear Valley Medical Center will house the new school. Students will gain practical skills through direct work with staff while using state-of-the-art medical tools.

Since 1946, the real estate group has grown to include 2,400 members and business experts. Their main operations continue in Fayetteville.

This new medical training center aims to boost healthcare access across Southeastern North Carolina. Students will learn through direct patient care and clinical rotations.