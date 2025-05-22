Robeson County Schools Announce New Principals for 2025-2026 School Year

At their May 13 meeting, the Public Schools of Robeson County Board picked new leaders for six schools and added an executive assistant for the upcoming school year.

Martha Locklear steps in at Deep Branch Elementary after serving at Fairmont High. "I am committed to leading with integrity, collaboration, and a clear focus on student success," said Locklear to The Robesonian.

Aaron Lowery moves to Fairgrove Elementary, bringing his time as acting principal there full circle. At L. Gilbert Carroll Middle School, Thomas Jones steps up with his mix of teaching and administrative skills.

After three decades in education, Portia Brazelton returns to where it all started - Pembroke Elementary. She shifts from her assistant role at Purnell Swett High. Rebecca Chavis-Nolley switches gears to run the Shining Stars Preschool of Lumberton.

Tawanna Curry takes charge at Townsend Elementary, adding to her track record of teaching and leading in local schools. In the central office, Melissa Freeman steps in as Executive Assistant, filling the spot left by Pattie Mitchell's retirement.

Melissa Freeman brings 13 years of district know-how to her new role as Executive Assistant to the Superintendent. She worked in Program Services and supported the assistant superintendent of Curriculum, Instruction, and Accountability.