Blake Shelton’s New Album Slumps on Charts, Singer Takes Creative Freedom in Stride

Blake Shelton's new album, For Recreational Use Only, entered the Billboard 200 at number 46 — the lowest opening in his career and a significant decline from his prior album, Body Language, which debuted at number 18 in May 2021. The new record sold just over 17,000 equivalent units in its first week, including 10,500 in pure sales. Despite the modest Billboard 200 debut, it still landed at number six on the Top Album Sales chart and number eight on the Top Country Albums chart.

Shelton, who has been candid about his evolving priorities, attributed the shift in part to stepping away from The Voice after 23 seasons. The grueling schedule, he admitted, had left him burned out — but he's since regained a sense of enjoyment in his music. "After 25 years of doing this, and the ups and downs, I don't feel like I have anything to prove anymore," he told People. "I used to be almost afraid of my success because I was afraid of losing it somehow. Maybe the worry kept me working hard and focused — but now it's just fun for me."

His wife, Gwen Stefani, appears on the album in a duet, with two more collaborations already recorded for future projects. While the album was not released through a major label, which may have contributed to its lower profile, Shelton seems unbothered by the numbers, emphasizing instead the freedom he now enjoys.

"I'm looking forward to the kids being out of school. Gwen and I pretty much have our summers wide open. We both have a few shows here and there, but nothing that's tying us down to keep us from going and doing something fun," he says. "We don't have any plans — which is our favorite plan."