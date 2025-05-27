Cumberland County Schoools Picks Bracy as New Superintendent

The Cumberland County Board of Education voted unanimously to name Dr. Eric C. Bracy as superintendent Tuesday. He'll lead North Carolina's fourth-largest school district, serving 53,000 students.

"From the outset...he stood out...as the right leader at the right time...We are proud to welcome him..." Board Chairwoman Deanna Jones said in a Cumberland County Schools news release.

During his time leading Johnston County Schools, Bracy helped move the district from 83rd to 35th statewide in student achievement. His district was among just six that beat pre-pandemic performance levels.

Under his leadership, Johnston flourished. Nearly 90 percent of its schools got top grades, while struggling schools dropped from fourteen to just one. Students did exceptionally well, with 33 schools surpassing growth targets - thirty ranking among the state's fastest improvers.

In his six years at Sampson County Schools, the district jumped from 66th to 15th in state rankings. The district gained national attention for closing gaps in Advanced Placement success rates.

Starting as a fourth-grade teacher in Northampton County, he worked his way through leadership roles in Vance and Durham schools. By 2008, he became Northampton County's superintendent.

At Johnston, he fixed a $10 million budget shortfall and gained public backing for $297 million in building projects. His five-year plan boosted teaching quality, staff development, and community connections.

Cumberland's system operates with 3,500 teachers among 6,800 staff members. The student body is diverse: half Black, four-tenths White, with other groups filling out the remainder.

Students choose their schools based on program preferences. The district covers 10 zones, educating kids from preschool through high school - from 1,000 preschoolers to 16,000 high school students.

The district excels in supporting military families, earning NC's Purple Star Award four years running. They partner closely with Fort Bragg's Defense Department schools, which teach younger students on base.

He earned degrees from NC Central, Virginia State, and Nova Southeastern. His achievements include Durham's Principal of the Year and state-wide recognition as Superintendent of the Year.