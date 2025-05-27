Dan + Shay’s ‘From the Ground Up’: The Ultimate Wedding Vow Song

For many couples who are deep in the process of planning their wedding, finding the perfect song for their first dance is an emotional milestone like no other. When it comes to romantic ballads, not many new songs have struck an emotional chord with newlyweds in the same way as "From The Ground Up," by Dan + Shay.

Released in 2016, this ballad has become a bona fide staple, immediately embraced and loved within wedding culture, especially with its unforgettable lyrics and message of everlasting love. Let's take a look at how this modern-day country-pop ballad became the quintessential soundtrack to vows.

The Story Behind 'From the Ground Up'

The GRAMMY-winning (2019) country band Dan + Shay, consisting of Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney, recorded "From the Ground Up" for their second studio album, Obsessed. The song came together during a very personal moment, as Dan Smyers had just returned from his grandfather's funeral when he and Mooney began writing with songwriter-producer Chris DeStefano. The grief and admiration for their grandparents' long marriages inspired a spontaneous writing session that lasted just 45 minutes.

Both Smyers and Mooney grew up witnessing decades-long love stories. Dan's grandparents were married for over 65 years, as were Shay's. These illustrations of continuous commitment formed the inspiration for "From the Ground Up." The song recognizes love for the generations that came before you, and the values you inherited from your family lineage, offering an emotional outline for building a life with someone you love.

Lyrical Analysis: A Promise of Enduring Love

"From the Ground Up" is about building something for lasting impact, and this is done brick by emotional brick. The song's central metaphor compares love to a house built from nothing. The repeated lines, "We'll build this love from the ground up / Now 'til forever, it's all of me, all of you," convey a commitment that is very similar to the traditional vows we exchange at our weddings.

The imagery of a couple laying a foundation, weathering storms, and building a house with memories relates to newly married individuals. There is something more meaningful than romantic love in the song: it's partnership, strength, and permanence. The lines that say "I'll be the hands you're holding on to / when it feels like crumbling" give a promise of being there and of support for whatever challenges lie ahead.

The song's formal structure is analogous to the various layers of a relationship: starting by laying a base, then building on their experiences and trust, and finally ending with something lasting. This relationship structure reinforces the points of the song lyrically while also mirroring the tension built up in rituals of a wedding ceremony, and this is something that resonates particularly with couples.

The layered metaphor makes the track universally relatable. Whether couples are just beginning their journey or have already built a life together, the lyrics affirm that love, when nurtured, becomes a lasting structure.

The reason "From the Ground Up" resonates so well for weddings isn't just the words, it's what they mean; the song speaks to the essence of what marriages are — a trust that supports dreams and a commitment to grow together.

The song's overall musical composition — delicate piano chords, soft harmonies, and a slow steady tempo — creates a space for intimacy that, paired with the lyrics, speaks directly to first dances, which is why couples across the country continue to choose it as part of their soundtrack for saying "I do."

Dan + Shay have stated in interviews that they receive Instagram messages every weekend from fans who have used the song in their weddings, and they find it "surreal" that their music gets used in something so personal.

The song's allure expands demographics. It doesn't matter if the wedding is rustic or upscale, traditional or modern; "From The Ground Up" fits every vibe. The song's timelessness, with its universal premise of building a life together, makes it appropriate for a wedding day.

The Impact on Dan + Shay's Career

"From the Ground Up" wasn't just a pivot for wedding playlists; it was a major step for Dan + Shay, as "From the Ground Up" would become their second No. 1 single, topping the Mediabase and Billboard country charts. It solidified them as masters of modern love songs.

After "From the Ground Up," Dan + Shay continued with the romantic ballad craze with songs like "Speechless," "10,000 Hours" (featuring Justin Bieber), "All to Myself," and the title track "Obsessed". All these songs are making their rounds in wedding ceremonies, with "Speechless" becoming a popular first dance selection.

The duo has embraced this role wholeheartedly. In various interviews, they've expressed gratitude for being part of their fans' most important memories. Knowing their music serves as a backdrop for weddings has influenced their songwriting, pushing them to craft authentic, timeless, and emotionally resonant lyrics.

The popularity of "From the Ground Up" also led to accolades and increased visibility for the two, reinforcing their crossover appeal in both country and pop markets. Their ability to bridge genres while maintaining lyrical depth has broadened their audience and deepened their cultural impact.

A Modern Wedding Classic