Tim McGraw’s Longest-Running No. 1 Hit Songs

Tim McGraw stands as a country music giant, his career stretching across decades. He's got a knack for creating chart-toppers that stick with fans from all walks of life. McGraw has sold over 80 million records worldwide — yep, that makes him one of the best-selling artists ever. His albums have given us 65 singles, and 25 of those shot straight to number one on the Hot Country Songs or Country Airplay charts. Let's look at McGraw's longest-running No. 1 hits and how they lined up with key moments in country music's evolution.

The Breakthrough: "Don't Take the Girl" (1994)

Tim McGraw's first No. 1 hit, "Don't Take the Girl," kicked off what would become an incredible career. Released in 1994, this tear-jerker showed off his gift for storytelling and his ability to hit listeners right in the feels. The song follows Johnny and his relationship with a girl through three life stages, a narrative that grabbed both fans and critics by the heartstrings.

Country music was shifting toward radio-friendly sounds when this track dropped. "Don't Take the Girl" fits right in while staying true to country's storytelling roots. It hit number one on the Billboard Hot Country Songs Chart on May 28, 1994, and even crossed over to pop, reaching No. 17 on the Billboard Hot 100. The song's sales weren't too shabby either— it earned Gold certification for physical sales (700,000 units) and 3× Platinum for digital sales (3 million units) from the RIAA. This hit helped make his album "Not a Moment Too Soon" the best-selling country album of 1994 and set the stage for McGraw's long-term success.

The Crossover Success: "It's Your Love" (1997)

"It's Your Love," Tim's duet with Faith Hill, changed the game for his career and country music as a whole. They released it on May 12, 1997, and the couple's chemistry was off the charts—no surprise since they recorded it during McGraw's Spontaneous Combustion Tour in 1996 when they were dating. Stephony Smith wrote the song, which became the first duet by a married couple to top the country chart in over twenty years.

Talk about a chart monster! It dominated for six weeks at No. 1 on country charts and Billboard crowned it the number-one country hit of 1997. It broke into pop territory too, climbing to No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100. Fans couldn't get enough — they bought over two million copies. Critics loved it just as much, handing it two GRAMMY nominations for Best Country Collaboration With Vocals and Best Country Song. The song cleaned up at the 1997 Academy of Country Music Awards, taking home Single of the Year, Song of the Year, Video of the Year, and Vocal Event of the Year. Not bad for a love song!

The Millennium Hit: "Just to See You Smile" (1998)

"Just to See You Smile" cemented Tim McGraw as a country music force when it dropped in 1998. Tony Martin and Mark Nesler wrote this gem, which became the third straight No. 1 single from McGraw's Everywhere album. The song blended neo-traditional country sounds with pop touches, all delivered with McGraw's smooth vocals that perfectly matched the late '90s country vibe.

This song simply wouldn't quit. It hung around on the country charts for a record-setting 42 weeks — the longest run at that time. Billboard named it the number one country song of 1998. It spent six weeks at No. 1 from January 17 to February 21, 1998. The song's staying power wasn't just impressive — it hinted at the kind of success McGraw would keep having for years to come.

The Career-Defining Anthem: "Live Like You Were Dying" (2004)

"Live Like You Were Dying" hit airwaves in 2004 and quickly became one of Tim's most powerful songs. Tim Nichols and Craig Wiseman wrote it after friends received serious health news. It tells the story of a man in his forties facing a life-threatening illness who decides to live life to the fullest. The message hit close to home for McGraw, who'd just lost his dad, baseball player Tug McGraw, to brain cancer.

The song took over the charts, spending seven weeks (not all in a row) at No. 1 on Billboard and becoming 2004's top country song. It crossed over everywhere, showing up on the Hot 100, Mainstream Top 40, Adult Top 40, Adult Contemporary, and Hot Country Songs charts. Sales topped 2 million copies in the U.S. alone. Awards? It won them all — ACM Single and Song of the Year, CMA Single and Song of the Year, and a GRAMMY. This song didn't just boost McGraw's career — it connected with people on a gut level and jumped across genre lines in ways few country songs do.

The Modern Era: "Highway Don't Care" (2013)

"Highway Don't Care" showed Tim McGraw could still kill it in 2013's country music scene. This team-up with Taylor Swift singing and Keith Urban on guitar was part of McGraw's first Big Machine record, Two Lanes of Freedom. McGraw specifically wanted Swift for the female vocals and Urban for guitar work. The song tells a story about a separated couple, with Swift's voice representing a radio song playing during the narrative.

Chart-wise, it crushed it — hitting No. 1 on US Country Airplay and No. 22 on the US Billboard Hot 100. The RIAA gave it 3x Platinum status, and by November 2017, it had sold 2.3 million copies. Award shows ate it up too. It won American Country Awards for Collaborative Single of the Year, Collaborative Video of the Year, and Song of the Year in 2013. The Country Music Association handed it Musical Event of the Year and Music Video of the Year awards that same year. This song proved McGraw could still connect with younger listeners while keeping his longtime fans happy.

Tim McGraw's Enduring Impact on Country Music

Tim McGraw's career shows how raw talent and willingness to grow can keep an artist on top through decades of changing music trends. His biggest No. 1 hits didn't just follow country music's evolution — they helped shape it. From the storytelling of "Don't Take the Girl" to the emotional punch of "Live Like You Were Dying" and the collaborative spirit of "Highway Don't Care," McGraw consistently delivers songs that stick with listeners year after year.