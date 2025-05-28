Jamey Johnson Ties the Knot with Attorney in 350-Guest Tennessee Wedding

Jamey Johnson and attorney Brittney Eakins said "I do" on May 20, 2025, in a southern-inspired wedding ceremony at Graystone Quarry in Franklin, Tennessee. The couple was surrounded by 350 family and friends, and exchanged vows in a location recommended by Nancy Jones, widow of country legend George Jones. The pair told PEOPLE, “The best thing about our wedding by far has been bringing together so many people that we love and putting them all in one place. It's been so special to watch all of our friends from different places and phases of our lives become friends.”

Their whirlwind romance began at a political inauguration in Jackson, Mississippi, in 2019. Eakins remembered that Johnson proposed one day after their first date, and in his words, he wanted to skip the dating part and go ahead and get married. That's an interesting start to their journey, setting the stage for the rest of their unusual relationship.

The wedding had a Southern elegance theme, featuring flowers from Fresh Cut in Flowood, Mississippi. Although the day started with a severe thunderstorm forecast, the couple was not concerned. A big storm rolled through shortly after the ceremony, so they were married during a tornado and a hailstorm. Not many couples can say that. The dramatic weather only added to the adventure and possible lasting memories of their wedding day. Guests were invited to dress in “cowboy black tie,” donning tuxedos with cowboy hats and boots. Johnson wore a black tuxedo, while Eakins stunned in a custom-designed gown.

The reception showcased a seafood-forward menu that paid tribute to both Nashville and Eakins' Louisiana roots, with a standout seven-tier wedding cake and a groom's cake modeled after Johnson's guitar. As a special touch, country artist ERNEST performed Chris LeDoux's “Look at You Girl” for the couple's first dance, a song with deep personal meaning for Johnson.

