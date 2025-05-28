Things To Do in Fayetteville This Weekend: May 30-June 1

Fayetteville is packed with entertainment this weekend, from big-name comedy acts and classic musicals to interactive scavenger hunts and family-friendly fun. Catch Nate Bargatze's "Big Dumb Eyes World Tour" at the Crown Coliseum, experience the final weekend of "Little Shop of Horrors" at the Gilbert Theater, or explore downtown with The Glories of Fayette scavenger hunt. With markets, escape rooms, and outdoor events rounding out the lineup, there's something for everyone to enjoy.

What: Comedian Nate Bargatze's "Big Dumb Eyes World Tour"

Saturday, May 31, 2025, at 7 p.m. Where: Crown Coliseum, Crown Complex, 1960 Coliseum Drive, Fayetteville

Crown Coliseum, Crown Complex, 1960 Coliseum Drive, Fayetteville Cost: Tickets start at $51

GRAMMY-nominated comedian Nate Bargatze, hailed as "The Nicest Man in Stand-Up" by The Atlantic and "One of the Funniest People" by CBS Mornings, is shattering records with over 1.2 million tickets sold on his "The Be Funny Tour." With clean, relatable humor and hit specials on Netflix and Amazon, he continues to expand his reach through Nateland Entertainment and a forthcoming book, "Big Dumb Eyes," set to be published in May 2025.

What: "Little Shop of Horrors"

Friday, May 30, 2025, at 8 p.m.; Saturday, May 31, 2025, at 2 and 8 p.m.; and Sunday, June 1, 2025, at 2 p.m. (final weekend) Where: Gilbert Theater, 116 Green St., Fayetteville

Gilbert Theater, 116 Green St., Fayetteville Cost: General Admission $22; Military, Teacher, Senior, and Student $20; Group of 10+ $12 each

A wildly entertaining blend of sci-fi, horror, comedy, and rock, "Little Shop of Horrors" has thrilled audiences for over 30 years. With music by Alan Menken and lyrics by Howard Ashman, the story follows shy florist Seymour, who discovers a bloodthirsty plant that he names Audrey II. Featuring iconic songs and a Motown-style trio of narrators, this cult classic musical, based on the 1960 Roger Corman film, delivers laughs, thrills, and a cautionary tale about ambition with a bite.

Fayetteville Scavenger Hunt: The Glories of Fayette

What: Fayetteville Scavenger Hunt: The Glories of Fayette

Fayetteville Scavenger Hunt: The Glories of Fayette When: Anytime at your leisure

Anytime at your leisure Where: Downtown Fayetteville at popular landmarks, including Market House, Festival Park, Airborne & Special Operations Museum, Children's Museum, Fayetteville Train Station, Cross Creek Park, and Prince Charles Hotel

Downtown Fayetteville at popular landmarks, including Market House, Festival Park, Airborne & Special Operations Museum, Children's Museum, Fayetteville Train Station, Cross Creek Park, and Prince Charles Hotel Cost: Individual Hunt $12.99 (ages 5+), Family/Friends Annual Pass (up to 6 players) $79.99, and Couple's Annual Pass $69.99

Explore historic downtown Fayetteville on a lively scavenger hunt walking tour honoring Revolutionary War hero Marquis de Lafayette. You'll visit the Market House, Festival Park, and more along the way. Perfect for history buffs and curious explorers alike, this tour brings Fayetteville's past and present to life.

Other Events

Fayetteville is buzzing with ways to enjoy your weekend, from hands-on indoor activities to vibrant outdoor gatherings. Whether you're up for an adventure or looking to relax, there's something for everyone to enjoy: