Alex Warren and Jelly Roll Drop New Track About Breaking Family Trauma

Alex Warren and Jelly Roll have joined forces for a powerful new single, "Bloodline," officially released on May 22. The collaboration follows a buzzworthy live debut at Stagecoach in April, where the duo performed both the new track and Warren's viral hit "Ordinary."The powerful career-defining "Bloodline" is a moving exploration of generational trauma and resilience, authentically illuminating notions of strength, healing, and redemption.

Jelly Roll movingly reflected, "When this young man called me about this song, he said, 'I want to write a song about breaking generational curses'... I come from a long family of alcoholics and drug addicts, and I am glad to be the one that didn't let my bloodline determine who I was as a human, and I broke that generational curse."

Warren's breakthrough single "Ordinary" has propelled him to global fame. As of May 10, the single reached a peak position of No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 and peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200 during the week of May 19. It also marked his first No. 1 position on the Streaming Songs chart, and had an impressive nine-week reign atop the Official UK Singles Chart.

"Bloodline" continues this energy with an upbeat folk sound reminiscent of Avicii's upbeat blend of the acoustic and electronic. Its stomp-and-clap rhythm and spritely guitar riffs create an anthemic stage for Warren's plea to "stop carrying around inherited pain." Jelly Roll's impassioned verse gives substance to the song while sharing a personal perspective and some encouragement to those listening who may deal with generational issues.

The song speaks to the idea that while people might carry their past with them, they do not have to be defined by it. Its chorus gives you an uplifting reminder that change is possible with support and faith.