Kenny Chesney Named Top Country Artist of the 21st Century, Reveals New Book Release

Billboard has officially announced Kenny Chesney as the top country artist of the 21st century. For two decades, he has been carving a path built on emotional music, immersive performances, and inextinguishable fan loyalty. In Billboard's recently published ranking, Chesney has more No. 1 albums on the Top Country Albums chart (17) and more No. 1 hits on the Hot Country Songs chart (20) than any other artist this century.

Reacting to the news, Chesney shared: “No one gets up to go to the gym and expects to see news like this on their phone. All I was ever trying to do was find the best possible songs, things that spoke to the heart of how No Shoes Nation lives – and then taking that music, those albums that were slices of my life out to everyone who wanted to come out, be a part of the shows, the moments and the memories we made in every city we played.”

This milestone follows his 2025 induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame, where he joined the ranks of icons such as June Carter Cash and Tony Brown. Chesney's lasting legacy was on full display in a recent concert at the Sphere in Las Vegas, where he put the No Shoes Nation fans in an underwater-themed experience using an incredible 4D video experience.

The performance featured a 28-song set packed with classics like “Beer In Mexico” and “I Go Back” and included a surprise appearance by Grace Potter for their duet “You & Tequila” and a cover of Rod Stewart's “Hot Legs.” Visuals throughout the show offered glimpses into Chesney's personal life, from his roots in East Tennessee to his ties to the U.S. Virgin Islands.