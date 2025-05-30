10 of the Best 2025 Summer Beach Books to Add to Your Bag

It's almost time to pack up that beach bag with your essentials: snacks, sunscreen and of course, this year's hottest beach reads! Beach reads are designed to offer an escape from daily routines, providing immersive stories that are easy to get lost in—whether you’re at the beach, pool, or simply seeking a mental vacation. The soothing environment of sun, sand, and waves encourages readers to let their guard down, allowing them to become more absorbed in the narrative and even more open to new ideas or perspectives

These selections are recommended by critics, major book clubs, top reading lists (and me!)

Fiction & Romance:

Great Big Beautiful Life by Emily Henry

Emily Henry remains a perennial favorite for summer, and her latest novel promises the witty banter, emotional depth, and swoon-worthy romance that fans adore. This title is widely cited as a top pick for vacation reading in 2025.

"Alice Scott is an eternal optimist still dreaming of her big writing break. Hayden Anderson is a Pulitzer-Prize winning human thundercloud. And they’re both on balmy Little Crescent Island for the same reason: to write the biography of a woman no one has seen in years—or at least to meet with the octogenarian who claims to be the Margaret Ives. Tragic heiress, former tabloid princess, and daughter of one of the most storied (and scandalous) families of the twentieth century.



When Margaret invites them both for a one-month trial period, after which she’ll choose the person who’ll tell her story, there are three things keeping Alice’s head in the game.



One: Alice genuinely likes people, which means people usually like Alice—and she has a whole month to win the legendary woman over.



Two: She’s ready for this job and the chance to impress her perennially unimpressed family with a Serious Publication.



Three: Hayden Anderson, who should have no reason to be concerned about losing this book, is glowering at her in a shaken-to-the core way that suggests he sees her as competition.



But the problem is, Margaret is only giving each of them pieces of her story. Pieces they can’t swap to put together because of an ironclad NDA and an inconvenient yearning pulsing between them every time they’re in the same room.



And it’s becoming abundantly clear that their story—just like the tale Margaret’s spinning—could be a mystery, tragedy, or love ballad . . . depending on who’s telling it."

The Favorites by Layne Fargo

A fast-paced, contemporary story set in the high-stakes world of professional ice dancing. Described as a loose retelling of Wuthering Heights, it’s perfect for those who love dramatic, character-driven tales.

Atmosphere by Taylor Jenkins Reid

Set against NASA’s space shuttle program in the 1980s, this love story combines historical detail with an uplifting, character-driven narrative. It’s both lyrical and action-packed, making it an ideal beach companion.

Meet Me at the Crossroads by Megan Giddings

A beautifully crafted and unusual novel featuring twins navigating mysterious doors that might lead to other realms. It’s imaginative, heartfelt, and highly anticipated by critics this summer.

Blue Sisters by Coco Mellors

A moving story about three sisters reuniting after the loss of their fourth sibling. It’s a heartfelt exploration of family, grief, and connection—ideal for readers who love stories about sisterhood.

Literary & Thought-Provoking Reads:

Culture Creep: Notes on Pop Apocalypse by Alice Bolin

A sharp, insightful essay collection examining millennial pop culture, cult-like ideologies, and society’s obsessions. For those who want a smart, engaging nonfiction read by the pool.

King of Ashes by S.A. Cosby

A Southern crime saga inspired by The Godfather, featuring a family drama that’s both scorching and unforgettable. Cosby’s books are known for their gripping plots and vivid characters.

Never Flinch by Stephen King

A new King novel is always an event! This summer’s release features intertwining storylines—one about a killer on a revenge mission, the other about a vigilante targeting a feminist celebrity. It stars fan-favorite Holly Gibney and promises suspense and thrills.

The Wedding People by Alison Espach

One of my personal favorites, I devoured it in two days! A darkly comic yet uplifting novel about unexpected connections at a wedding, perfect for those who enjoy character-driven contemporary fiction.

Remarkably Bright Creatures by Shelby van Pelt