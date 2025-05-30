Fayetteville Area Summer Camps for Kids

Let’s be honest: summer vacation sounds magical in theory. Long, lazy days with the kids, making memories, eating popsicles, and frolicking in the sunshine. In reality? It’s 7 a.m., someone’s already spilled juice on the dog, and you’re Googling “how to survive summer break with kids.” Enter: summer camp-the magical land where children thrive, and parents regain their sanity.

First, let’s talk about the kids. Summer camp is basically Hogwarts for regular children. They leave home as mere mortals and return with new skills, lifelong friends, and a mysterious collection of friendship bracelets. They learn to swim, tie knots, and maybe even eat a vegetable or two. At camp, they’re too busy zip-lining, canoeing, and singing off-key around a campfire to remember that Wi-Fi exists. It’s like sneaking veggies into brownies-they’re having fun and learning at the same time!

And then there's us-the parents. Summer camp is a gift from the universe. For a few glorious days or weeks, you can drink your coffee while it’s still hot, pee with the door closed, and maybe even remember what silence sounds like. You can tackle that closet you’ve been meaning to organize since 2017, or just binge-watch grown-up TV without someone asking, “Is this scary?” It’s not just a break; it’s a mental health reset. Best of all, when the kids return, everyone appreciates each other a little more. They have stories to tell, you have your sanity back, and the dog is (probably) juice-free. So, here’s to summer camp: the ultimate win-win for kids and parents everywhere!

Check out these local programs to find the right fit for you and yours!

Christian summer camp and retreat center with a long-standing reputation for youth programs.

Registration for Summer 2025 is now open.

Register online by logging into your parent account on the Camp Dixie website.

Complete all required forms, including the Inclusion Form, online.

For questions or assistance, contact the camp office at 910-865-5180 or email registration@campdixie.com

Summer camp organizer and after-school program offering onsite services.

Register easily online through their website.

Enter your child’s information, your contact info, and select the desired camp weeks.

Pay a $35 supply fee per child and a $25 non-refundable deposit for each week reserved; remaining balances are due two weeks before each week of camp.

Sibling discounts are available.

For questions, contact 910-308-8578 or email Hello@Campcrosskids.com

Camp PTS Summer Camp & Afterschool Program

Engaging summer camp with weekly field trips and afterschool programs

Register online at the Camp PTS website.

Early Bird Registration ($35) runs March 15–March 31; Regular Registration ($60) is from April 1–June 1

Hope Mills Recreation Center

Offers summer youth programs and recreational activities in Hope Mills, just outside Fayetteville.

Registration opens Tuesday, April 1st at 12:00am EST.

Register online under the "Youth Programs" tab on the Hope Mills Recreation Center website.

For questions, call 910-426-4109 or email hmpr@townofhopemills.com

Camp is held at Kiwanis Recreation Center.

Registration deadline is July 10.

6+; Mon.-Fri.; July 14-18; 9 am-noon; $85

DATE AND TIME

June 13-15, 2025, 10AM-1PM

Beginner Summer Camp: $150

1-Month Training Add-On: +$90