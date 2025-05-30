Lumberton Among North Carolina Cities Receiving $870M for Vital Projects
State officials approved $870 million in funding for vital projects. The money backs fixes to water systems, medical centers, and air travel hubs across North Carolina.
At a May 6 meeting led by State Treasurer Brad Briner, the commission backed many key projects. Duke University Health System won the biggest share, $540 million, to grow its Cary site.
Charlotte's main airport claimed $330 million. The funds will make the terminal bigger and fix up places where planes take off and land. This marks a major boost for air travel in the region.
Lumberton secured $100,000 from the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality. This money pays for required checks of water pipes to find any lead problems that might exist.
In Greenville, $70 million will improve power and gas usage for local homes. Raleigh plans to build more rental facilities, thanks to $43 million in new funds.
Schools saw big gains. Forsyth County took $33.6 million to fix and build learning spaces. Up in Camden County, $31 million will create new high school buildings where students can learn.
Small towns got help, too. Some bought trucks, while others fixed police cars. The money spread far across the state, touching many local needs.