Lumberton Among North Carolina Cities Receiving $870M for Vital Projects

State officials approved $870 million in funding for vital projects. The money backs fixes to water systems, medical centers, and air travel hubs across North Carolina.

At a May 6 meeting led by State Treasurer Brad Briner, the commission backed many key projects. Duke University Health System won the biggest share, $540 million, to grow its Cary site.

Charlotte's main airport claimed $330 million. The funds will make the terminal bigger and fix up places where planes take off and land. This marks a major boost for air travel in the region.

Lumberton secured $100,000 from the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality. This money pays for required checks of water pipes to find any lead problems that might exist.

In Greenville, $70 million will improve power and gas usage for local homes. Raleigh plans to build more rental facilities, thanks to $43 million in new funds.

Schools saw big gains. Forsyth County took $33.6 million to fix and build learning spaces. Up in Camden County, $31 million will create new high school buildings where students can learn.