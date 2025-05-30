NC Online Sports Betting Boom Leads to Double in Calls to Problem Gambling Helpline

Since March 2024, North Carolina's Problem Gambling Helpline has seen its call volume double. Treatment requests shot up 34% through September, marking a sharp rise in those seeking help.

State health data paints a stark picture. Adults facing betting troubles make up 5.5% of the population. Among young people, that number jumps to 10%. These stats pushed officials to boost next year's helpline funding.

The betting surge started when the new state law took effect on March 11, 2024. Sports fans got the go-ahead to place bets through licensed companies, opening floodgates for mobile wagering across NC.

Mobile apps make betting quick and easy...maybe too easy. This mix of tech and sports creates new risks that need fresh solutions.

NC officials didn't sit still. They poured money into support systems - from stopping problems before they start to helping those already stuck. Working with East Carolina University, they're tracking how betting changes lives across the state.

Help stands ready around the clock. Anyone can call 877-718-5543 for support. The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline offers another lifeline when things get rough. Trained pros wait ready across the state. They know how to guide people back from the edge of betting problems. Meanwhile, prevention teams spread the word about warning signs.