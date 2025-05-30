Backstage Country
Two Robeson County Teachers Join NC State Kenan Fellows Program

North Carolina State University’s Kenan Fellows Program picked two teachers from Robeson County to join 28 others statewide. The program connects classroom instruction with hands-on industry skills. Indian Education Director Connie…

Rebecca Allen
robeson county kenan

Indian Education Director Connie Locklear and STEM instructor Sarah Griffin-Greene were selected as Kenan Fellows participants.

Images Courtesy Kenan Fellows Program

North Carolina State University's Kenan Fellows Program picked two teachers from Robeson County to join 28 others statewide. The program connects classroom instruction with hands-on industry skills.

Indian Education Director Connie Locklear and STEM instructor Sarah Griffin-Greene from Rowland-Norment Elementary were chosen. PSRC Superintendent Dr. Freddie Williamson told The Robesonian, "Their selection reflects their outstanding commitment to educational excellence and innovation."

Summer work sites await both teachers. The NC American Indian Heritage Commission will host Locklear as she builds teaching tools about state tribes. At Lumbee River Electric, Griffin-Greene will study power system operations.

"This experience will enhance the work that I am already doing to support Native students and ensure that all students gain a deeper understanding of the rich culture of Indigenous communities," Locklear said.

The year-long program demands 80 hours of professional development and provides stipends to support their initiatives.

Getting into the program is competitive. Staff check writing samples, talk to references, and meet face-to-face with hopefuls. Those who make it earn money for their time.

Program Director Vance Kite stated, "We are proud to welcome the 2025-26 Kenan Fellows. These accomplished educators have shown strong leadership within their schools and a desire to enhance their practice."

Griffin-Greene can't wait to share what she learns. "This opportunity will help me create exciting lessons to help my students understand where their electricity comes from and the opportunities they might pursue in the future," she said.

Kenan Fellows
Rebecca AllenWriter
