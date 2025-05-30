Viral Glow In The Dark Petunia Lighting Up Gardens Everywhere

As a beginning gardener, I wanted to dip my toe slowly into the pond of plant propagation. And then I found out about the Firefly Petunia. A glow in the dark flowering plant? It seemed like something out of Harry Potter. I was instantly spellbound and had to learn all about it.

“Firefly Petunia,” was developed by Light Bio. It emits a continuous, soft green glow, visible in low-light conditions. The glow is achieved by inserting genes from bioluminescent mushrooms into the petunia, enabling the plant to produce light without the need for special food or external UV light sources.

The Firefly Petunia became the first genetically engineered bioluminescent houseplant to hit the U.S. market in 2024. It is priced at $29, with additional shipping fees, and does not require special care beyond typical plant maintenance. However, more and more local nurseries are carrying this lovely glowing glower as the demand has spiked.

The inserted mushroom genes allow the plant to continuously recycle the chemicals needed for bioluminescence, resulting in a steady glow. This is a significant improvement over earlier attempts, which required special chemicals or produced only faint light.

The care is refreshingly simple—just like any other petunia. Regular watering, a sunny spot (at least six hours of sunlight), and the occasional deadheading are all it takes to keep them happy and blooming. The flowers themselves are a bit smaller than some of the showier petunia varieties, but they’re abundant and have a charming, pure white color.