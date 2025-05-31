This Day in Country History: May 31

The last day of May saw notable recordings, honors received, and actors/country music stars making their debut at the Grand Ole Opry. David Foster, who wrote numerous hit songs, got a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and two members of Little Big Town got married in 2016.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Tours and certifications that happened on May 31 included:

2013: Country music band Rascal Flatts launched their Live & Loud Tour at the Nikon at Jones Beach Theatre in New York. They brought in guest appearances by The Voice winner Cassadee Pope and The Band Perry.

Country music band Rascal Flatts launched their Live & Loud Tour at the Nikon at Jones Beach Theatre in New York. They brought in guest appearances by The Voice winner Cassadee Pope and The Band Perry. 2023: Luke Bryan received a Platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of America for his album What Makes You Country. Hit songs from this album include "Light It Up" and "Sunrise, Sunburn, Sunset."

Cultural Milestones

From honors to benefit concerts, there have been several cultural milestones on May 31, including:

2013: Singer/songwriter/record producer David Foster received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on May 31. Foster composed and arranged songs for numerous artists across genres, including Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton for country, Madonna and Michael Bublé for pop, and Chicago and Hall & Oates for rock.

Singer/songwriter/record producer David Foster received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on May 31. Foster composed and arranged songs for numerous artists across genres, including Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton for country, Madonna and Michael Bublé for pop, and Chicago and Hall & Oates for rock. 2018: Trace Adkins performed at the Wounded Warrior Project's Courage Awards & Benefit Dinner in New York. Proceeds from this event go toward anyone participating in the Wounded Warrior Project, their families, and caregivers.

Trace Adkins performed at the Wounded Warrior Project's Courage Awards & Benefit Dinner in New York. Proceeds from this event go toward anyone participating in the Wounded Warrior Project, their families, and caregivers. 2019: Blake Shelton was at the Musicians On Call 20th Anniversary Kickoff Celebration at Nashville's Country Music Theater at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum for a benefit show. Musicians on Call is a nonprofit that brings live and recorded music to the bedsides of sick patients, families, and caregivers for the healing power of music.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Some fun performances on May 31 included:

2019: Country star Maren Morris performed at the Royal Albert Hall in London, England, with a surprise guest appearance from pop star Niall Horan. The former member of the all-boy band One Direction popped up on stage to sing a duet with her on his song "Seeing Blind."

Country star Maren Morris performed at the Royal Albert Hall in London, England, with a surprise guest appearance from pop star Niall Horan. The former member of the all-boy band One Direction popped up on stage to sing a duet with her on his song "Seeing Blind." 2024: The fun-to-attend Gulf Coast Jam in Panama City Beach, Florida, had great performers, including Jelly Roll, Russell Dickerson, Heartland, and Shelby Darral.

Industry Changes and Challenges

From actors turning into country music singers to a marriage between band members, May 31 had some industry changes:

2016: While many know Kiefer Sutherland as an actor, he's also an accomplished musician and rodeo roper. On May 31, Sutherland made his debut at the Grand Ole Opry. He sang his song "Not Enough Whiskey," and as a nod to the great legend Merle Haggard, sang "The Bottle Let Me Down."

While many know Kiefer Sutherland as an actor, he's also an accomplished musician and rodeo roper. On May 31, Sutherland made his debut at the Grand Ole Opry. He sang his song "Not Enough Whiskey," and as a nod to the great legend Merle Haggard, sang "The Bottle Let Me Down." 2016: Jimi Westbrook and Karen Fairchild of the country group Little Big Town married on May 31 at a small ceremony in Nashville. Four years later, they had a baby boy, Elijah Dylan Westbrook.