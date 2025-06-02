Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Bailey Zimmerman Sets Summer Tour Dates, Wraps Up New Album

Bailey Zimmerman is set to launch his highly anticipated New to Country summer tour on June 6 at the Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park in Indianapolis, Indiana. The…

Jennifer Eggleston
Bailey Zimmerman performs with Luke Combs at the T-Mobile Mane Stage during the 2025 Stagecoach Festival on April 27, 2025 in Indio, California.
Frazer Harrison via Getty Images

Bailey Zimmerman is set to launch his highly anticipated New to Country summer tour on June 6 at the Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park in Indianapolis, Indiana. The 16-city U.S. tour will feature rising country artists Dylan Marlowe and Drew Baldridge as special guests on select dates.

Zimmerman announced the tour with an all-caps Instagram post bursting with excitement, celebrating multiple first-day sellouts and thanking fans for their overwhelming support.

The tour will hit several states, including Florida, Georgia, California, New York, Virginia, and Oklahoma, concluding on September 13 in Laughlin, Nevada.

In addition to the tour, Zimmerman has confirmed the completion of his new album. He teased a new song titled "Comin' in Cold" from the upcoming album on May 25, 2025, via social media, garnering enthusiastic responses from fans. The track is scheduled for release on June 6, coinciding with the tour's kickoff.

At 25 years of age, Zimmerman is still developing but is finding his stride. He most recently paired with Luke Combs for the song “Backup Plan,” which was released on May 2. The song provides a motivating message of resilience and following your dreams. 

Loading TikTok...

Fans responded well to the song on social media and have shown how much Zimmerman's music means to them. Zimmerman is continuing to find a blend of sincere songwriting and upbeat performances that connect with fans across the country.

Tickets for the "New to Country" tour are available through Bailey Zimmerman's official website and major ticketing platforms.

Bailey ZimmermanDylan Marlowe
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
Related Stories
Eric Church Makes Surprise Performance at Nashville Bar, Shares Blunt Marriage Advice
MusicEric Church Makes Surprise Performance at Nashville Bar, Shares Blunt Marriage AdviceJennifer Eggleston
(L-R) Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo are seen onstage at the T-Mobile Mane Stage during the 2025 Stagecoach Festival on April 26, 2025 in Indio, California.
MusicBunnie Xo Defends Marriage Amidst Rumors After ACM Awards Kiss with Husband Jelly RollJennifer Eggleston
Rodney Crowell Sets August Release for ‘Airline Highway’ Album Featuring Star-Studded Lineup
MusicRodney Crowell Sets August Release for ‘Airline Highway’ Album Featuring Star-Studded LineupJennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect