Bunnie Xo Defends Marriage Amidst Rumors After ACM Awards Kiss with Husband Jelly Roll

Social media personality Bunnie Xo is fighting back at rumors of her marriage to Jelly Roll after facing backlash for a quick kiss at the 2025 American Country Music Awards. In a recent episode of her hit podcast, Dumb Blonde, Bunnie addressed speculation about whether their love is real online.

"They're like, 'She's not really with him, that was a fake kiss, this is fake love,'" Bunnie began, quoting some of the comments she's seen on social media. The content creator explained, "When you are on a red carpet, you literally have 300 cameras pointing at you at one moment."

She emphasized that the attention often forces celebrities to modify how they show affection publicly. "First, it was I was kissing him too much. Then it was, 'Oh, she doesn't like him, she doesn't even want to kiss him,'" she added. "As the brand has grown, we're in front of children. We're in front of families."

Bunnie clarified that their decision to keep red carpet displays short is intentional, also noting that Jelly Roll avoids smudging his makeup. Despite the criticism, she stood firm in defending their relationship and criticized the negativity online. "It's ridiculous. People will find a way to hate no matter what," she said.

Many fans came to Bunnie's defense online, praising the couple's transparency and echoing her sentiment that intimate moments don't always need to be public.