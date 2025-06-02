Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Country Icon Clint Black Announces Fayetteville Show For October 16

Country music icon Clint Black is coming to Fayetteville. Black is set to play the Crown Theatre on Thursday, October 16.

Don Chase
clint black fayetteville

Country legend Clint Black is coming to Fayetteville in October.

Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images

Country music icon Clint Black is coming to Fayetteville. Black is set to play the Crown Theatre on Thursday, October 16.

Tickets for the Back on the Blacktop tour stop are on sale Friday, June 6 at 10 a.m., with Crown Insider member presale set for Thursday, June 5 at 10 a.m.

The show was announced Monday morning as a part of the 90th season of Community Concerts.

"Clint Black is one of the most storied careers in modern music. Clint Black surged to superstardom as part of the fabled Class of '89, reaching #1 with five consecutive singles from his triple-platinum debut, Killin' Time."

View the post on Facebook

Black is well known for his hits "Killin' Time," "A Good Run of Bad Luck," "Nothin' But the Tailights," and more. He had 22 chart-topping hits, and wrote or co-wrote every one of them.

Black also took a turn acting in several TV shows and movies, most notably co-starring in the Mel Gibson poker western "Maverick."

Tickets will be available at the Crown box office, or online through Ticketmaster.

clint black fayetteville
Clint Black
Don ChaseWriter
Don Chase is living out his dreams, anchoring The Big Wake-Up with Don Chase & Sarah weekday mornings on KML. With over 35 years with Beasley Media, Don believes that the best is yet to come. The unofficial Mayor of Fayetteville radio, Don Chase writes about Fayetteville and North Carolina news, as well as entertaining perspectives on music, culture and more.
Related Stories
Eric Church Makes Surprise Performance at Nashville Bar, Shares Blunt Marriage Advice
MusicEric Church Makes Surprise Performance at Nashville Bar, Shares Blunt Marriage AdviceJennifer Eggleston
(L-R) Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo are seen onstage at the T-Mobile Mane Stage during the 2025 Stagecoach Festival on April 26, 2025 in Indio, California.
MusicBunnie Xo Defends Marriage Amidst Rumors After ACM Awards Kiss with Husband Jelly RollJennifer Eggleston
Rodney Crowell Sets August Release for ‘Airline Highway’ Album Featuring Star-Studded Lineup
MusicRodney Crowell Sets August Release for ‘Airline Highway’ Album Featuring Star-Studded LineupJennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect