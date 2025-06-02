Country Icon Clint Black Announces Fayetteville Show For October 16

Country music icon Clint Black is coming to Fayetteville. Black is set to play the Crown Theatre on Thursday, October 16.

Tickets for the Back on the Blacktop tour stop are on sale Friday, June 6 at 10 a.m., with Crown Insider member presale set for Thursday, June 5 at 10 a.m.

The show was announced Monday morning as a part of the 90th season of Community Concerts.

"Clint Black is one of the most storied careers in modern music. Clint Black surged to superstardom as part of the fabled Class of '89, reaching #1 with five consecutive singles from his triple-platinum debut, Killin' Time."

Black is well known for his hits "Killin' Time," "A Good Run of Bad Luck," "Nothin' But the Tailights," and more. He had 22 chart-topping hits, and wrote or co-wrote every one of them.

Black also took a turn acting in several TV shows and movies, most notably co-starring in the Mel Gibson poker western "Maverick."