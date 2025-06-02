Cumberland County Library Kicks Off Summer Reading Competition for Kids, Adults

The Cumberland County Public Library is rolling out an art-themed reading challenge that goes all summer long - for kids, teens AND adults. And some lucky readers will have a shot to win cool prizes to get people excited about reading.

All eight library branches are running "Color Our World" until July 31. Readers can keep track of their time using regular paper logs or the handy READsquared app on their phones.

Once you hit 10 and 20 hours of reading, you can win prizes. Just hitting the 10 and 20 hour marks will win you prizes, like Friends of the Library Book Sale Bucks, water bottles, and more. Each branch will also pick three winners for bigger prizes, plus there are three grand prizes for the whole library system.

Want a better shot at winning? Just read five more hours past your goals. Every five extra hours gets you more entries. You can also up your chances by checking out different library branches.

They're keeping both ways to track reading time for the fifth year in a row - good old paper or the digital option. The READsquared app is back after working well last year.

While last year was all about adventures and 2021 focused on animals, this year they're getting creative with an art theme for their usual summer program.

Want to join in? Sign up at any branch or head to ccplnc.readsquared.com. The main library is at 300 Maiden Lane in Fayetteville.

Need help? Just call the info desk at 910-483-7727. You can find all the details at cumberland.lib.nc.libguides.com/srp.

Library Hours

Monday, Tuesday & Thursday | 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Friday & Saturday | 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Sunday (Cliffdale Regional, Headquarters Library, Hope Mills Community and North Regional) | 2 - 6 p.m.

Locations