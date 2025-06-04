Country Star Luke Bryan’s ‘Farm Tour’ Makes First California Stop, Bringing Music to Agricultural Communities

This year, Luke Bryan's long-standing Farm Tour achieved an exciting milestone, having its long-awaited first showing in California after 16 years of celebrating the communities in which we grow the food that feeds America. The tour, which started back in 2009, has taken the "farm tour" concept and offered music and community to many rural communities throughout the country, including Bryan, utilizing farmland to set up stages to honor those who feed the country.

The 2025 California leg featured three back-to-back performances: May 15 in Atwater, May 16 in Clovis, and May 17 in Shafter. In a behind-the-scenes video, Bryan reflected on the tour's mission: "Farm Tour started back in 2009, setting up stages right in the fields of small-town America. It was always about more than music, it's about coming home, giving back and honoring the hard-working families who keep us fed."

He also explained the significance of this year's expansion: "I wanted to change things up and come to California because I think California gets forgotten in how important they are. I just want to make sure that California farmers know that me being a Georgia boy loves them and remembers them and we appreciate them."

Drone footage from the events captured the transformation of quiet farmland into massive concert venues, buzzing with fans from across the region. Bryan's team executed an extensive logistical process using cranes, tractors, and machinery to construct the stage, as shown in the tour's backstage video.

In addition to the music, the Farm Tour supports rural communities through college scholarships for students from farming families and by collaborating with Feeding America to provide 10 million meals to those in need.

Currently, Bryan is also headlining his A Country Song Came On tour, which began May 29 and continues into early September. After a brief break, he will resume the Farm Tour with fall stops scheduled for Brooklyn, Wisconsin (Sept. 18), Prairie Grove, Illinois (Sept. 19), and Lansing, Michigan (Sept. 20). You can find all of his upcoming shows on his official website.