Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Post Malone Opening Bar in Nashville This Summer

Post Malone has big plans this summer, and we’re not talking about his ongoing “Big Ass Stadium Tour” with Jelly Roll. The crossover music star is partnering with TC Restaurant…

Erica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Post Malone performs during a stop of The Big Ass Stadium Tour at Allegiant Stadium on May 03, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Post Malone has big plans this summer, and we're not talking about his ongoing "Big Ass Stadium Tour" with Jelly Roll.

The crossover music star is partnering with TC Restaurant Group to open a new bar in Nashville. Per The Tennessean, this new bar will be located at 305 Broadway in the building that was once the home of Tequila Cowboy. Other country stars to partner with TC Restaurant Group to open bars in Nashville include Morgan Wallen, Miranda Lambert, Lainey Wilson, and Jason Aldean.

Post said in a statement, "We’ve created a space where everyone can come together and kick some ass. Nashville has really become a second home for me, so I can’t wait to invite y’all over to my house."

TC Restaurant Group President and CEO Adam Hesler added, "Post Malone is one of the most influential and gravitational artists of our time, and we’re thrilled to partner with him on this exciting concept. There’s only one reason we would consider expanding our artist partnerships, and that is to have the ability to partner with someone of the caliber, innovation, and authenticity of Post."

This bar, whose name has yet to be announced, is going to be a massive 26,000 square feet space that will feature three stages, six bar areas, a dining room, and a rooftop area.

An exact opening date hasn't been revealed, but the bar is expected to open this summer.

Post Malone
Erica Banas // Rock Music ReporterWriter
Erica Banas is a news blogger who's been covering the rock/classic rock world since 2014. The coolest event she's ever covered in person was the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Sir Paul McCartney inducting Foo Fighters? C'mon now!) She's also well-versed in etiquette and extraordinarily nice. #TransRightsAreHumanRights
Related Stories
Megan Moroney Gives Fans Sneak Peek of New Breakup Song on Social Media
MusicMegan Moroney Gives Fans Sneak Peek of New Breakup Song on Social MediaJennifer Eggleston
Tim McGraw Makes Comeback After Multiple Surgeries
MusicTim McGraw Makes Comeback After Multiple SurgeriesJennifer Eggleston
Bailey Zimmerman Hits the Road for Summer Tour, Drops New Single June 6
MusicBailey Zimmerman Hits the Road for Summer Tour, Drops New Single June 6Jennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect