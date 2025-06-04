Post Malone Opening Bar in Nashville This Summer

Post Malone has big plans this summer, and we're not talking about his ongoing "Big Ass Stadium Tour" with Jelly Roll.



The crossover music star is partnering with TC Restaurant Group to open a new bar in Nashville. Per The Tennessean, this new bar will be located at 305 Broadway in the building that was once the home of Tequila Cowboy. Other country stars to partner with TC Restaurant Group to open bars in Nashville include Morgan Wallen, Miranda Lambert, Lainey Wilson, and Jason Aldean.



Post said in a statement, "We’ve created a space where everyone can come together and kick some ass. Nashville has really become a second home for me, so I can’t wait to invite y’all over to my house."



TC Restaurant Group President and CEO Adam Hesler added, "Post Malone is one of the most influential and gravitational artists of our time, and we’re thrilled to partner with him on this exciting concept. There’s only one reason we would consider expanding our artist partnerships, and that is to have the ability to partner with someone of the caliber, innovation, and authenticity of Post."



This bar, whose name has yet to be announced, is going to be a massive 26,000 square feet space that will feature three stages, six bar areas, a dining room, and a rooftop area.



An exact opening date hasn't been revealed, but the bar is expected to open this summer.