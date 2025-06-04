Rockingham Lands $10 Billion Amazon AI Data Center, Bringing 500-Plus Jobs

A huge new tech hub is coming to Rockingham in Richmond County. Amazon's $10 billion investment plans to bring 500 tech jobs over the next five years with a state-of-the-art cloud computing and AI facility. It's the largest single initial private investment project in North Carolina history.

"Artificial intelligence is changing the way we work and innovate, and I am pleased that North Carolina will stay at the forefront of all that's ahead as we continue to attract top technology companies like Amazon," said Governor Josh Stein in a news release.

At Cole Auditorium on June 4, 2025, officials unveiled what was previously dubbed "Blue Marlin." State leaders called it one of North Carolina's biggest investments to date.

The facility will power Amazon Web Services, letting businesses tap into advanced computing resources. North Carolina landed the project because of its talented workforce, great schools, convenient East Coast location, and excellent transportation network.

“Richmond County is delighted to welcome Amazon to our community,” said Representative Ben Moss. “The new jobs created by this facility will change hundreds of lives for the better. Rural communities like ours can lead the way in technology advancements, including artificial intelligence, which is an ever-increasing presence in the world.”

The tech company already has strong ties to North Carolina, operating a wind farm in Pasquotank and Perquimans counties. They've also helped modernize state computer systems.

David Zapolsky, Amazon's Chief Global Affairs and Legal Officer, highlighted how this project will advance cloud computing and AI technology.

“Amazon's $10 billion investment in North Carolina underscores our commitment to driving innovation and advancing the future of cloud computing and AI technologies,” Zapolsky said. “This investment will position North Carolina as a hub for cutting-edge technology, create hundreds of high-skilled jobs, and drive significant economic growth. We look forward to partnering with state and local leaders, local suppliers, and educational institutions to nurture the next generation of talent.”

Rick Watkins heads the Richmond County Board of Commissioners and gladly welcomed their new corporate neighbor. Senator David Craven supported the project, noting its benefits for the local community.